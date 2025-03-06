March's First Friday includes huge 'doodles', developmental disability awareness and more

First Friday, Spokane's monthly arts showcase, features show openings, gallery receptions, live music and plenty of chances to chat with local artists. Spanning the downtown core and beyond, March's First Friday boasts an eclectic mix of events including shows by local educators and students, studio grand openings, and a show that mixes art with comedy.
Receptions for this month's events happen Friday, March 7, from 5-8 pm unless otherwise noted below. The following listings are alphabetical by venue name and were compiled from information provided by First Friday's organizer, Downtown Spokane Partnership, as well as venues and artists. For additional information visit firstfridayspokane.org or the Inlander's events calendar.
Auntie's Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave.
Auntie's longest-running poetry open mic hosted by Chris Cook and Chris Coppen invites readers to share three minutes worth of poetry. From 7-8 pm.
Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave.
John Sebastian and Amy Calkins showcase abstract art and realism paintings, respectively. Live music by Jonathan Nicholson. Reception from 3-7 pm.
Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave.
Artwork by Janie Schnurr and Deb Sheldon with a meet-and-greet from 5-7 pm. Live music by Country Shuffle begins at 7 pm.
ben Gallery, 1 N. Post St.
A collection of work by local artist Ben Joyce celebrating the history of Gonzaga University.
Big City Art Gallery, 1107 W. First Ave.
First Friday at Dylan Lipsker's gallery showcases his art and features music by The Gallery Band. Reception from 6-9 pm.
Chase Gallery, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.
"Outsider Art: Bridging the Disability Divide Through Art" is a showcase of works by local and regional artists, including those affiliated with Side by Side, a faith-based organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as students from University High School. Reception from 5-7:30 pm.
Entropy, 101 N. Stevens St.
Large-format, improvisational watercolor "doodles" by local arts titan Karen Mobley. Each artwork spans to fit in the cylindrical Entropy gallery space. Reception from 5-9 pm.
Helix Tasting Room, 824 W. Sprague Ave.
Mixed-media sculptural pieces by Michael Dinning. Reception from 4-7 pm.
Indaba Coffee Roasters, 518 W. Riverside Ave.
Paintings by River Ridge Association of Fine Arts members Nancy Huck and Gloria Fox. Reception from 4-6 pm.
Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams St.
A two-person show with Thomas O'Day displaying text and images from Dublin and art by Tresia Oosting including works resulting from a bag of candy.
Liberty Gallery, 203 N. Washington St.
"Two Views of Spokane" features watercolor paintings by Megan Perkins and oil painting by Melissa Digfield; each portray Spokane scenes in their own unique style. Reception from 5-8:30 pm.
Marmot Art Space, 1202 W. Summit Pkwy.
Marmot Art Space celebrates 10 years in business with new works by over a dozen artists.
Moeckel Studio, 154 S. Madison St.
Moeckel Studio opens “Chaos & Order,” a group show featuring the works of Sonny and Lisa Moeckel, RKVR, Matt Schwenk, Emily Flynn-DeLay, Tree Sammich, Samantha Kolar, Gwyn Pevonka, Mo Stach Studios, Katie & Kin, Greyson Hatcher and more.
New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave.
A group show featuring printmaker Jill McFarlane and fiber artist Jenni Barry titled "March on to the Moon." Reception from 4-8 pm.
Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St.
Local artist bari presents paintings of subjects she loves like pets, florals and chickens. Reception from 5-8:30 pm.
Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main St.
The dual gallery spaces hosts mixed-media artist Dan McCann in the west gallery and a group exhibition titled "Tiny Piece — Big Picture," featuring work by Heather Bellerud, Krista Brand, Mariah Boyle, Jessie Street and May Kytonen.
Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave.
"Passage" by Lou Lou Pink features sculpture, installation and mixed media art focused on investigations of work, labor, action, values, ethics, violence and tenderness.
Symons Block, 7 S. Howard St.
An open house-style event featuring visual artist Jen Pendle, handcrafted wood art by Wave + Pine Creative, free 15-minute sound healing sessions, and music by Erin Parkes and DJ Rosethrow.
Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St.
"Beasts, the Color of Winter" is a group exhibition about dreams, precious artifacts and the ambition to understand the secrets harbored in the empyrean divine by artists Megan Finch, Tuk Vaughankraska and Mary Tevlin. Reception from 5-7 pm.
Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St.
An exhibit of early works on paper by Gina Freuen created while teaching drawing, design and composition at Gonzaga University. Functional and sculptural clay works are also featured and placed into the rhythm of the paper works.
Uptic Studios, 402 E. Sprague Ave.
A showcase of mixed media collages by Montana-based artist Ben Mickelson.