Meet the teams traveling to play the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Spokane Arena

WEST REGIONAL

Alabama Crimson Tide (27-7, 4-seed)

Expect action when Alabama takes the court. The country's top-ranked offense scores 90.8 ppg thanks to a combination of blistering pace and shooting almost half their shots from behind the arc (46.8%). When guard Mark Sears (21.1 ppg, 43.1% from 3) and the rest of the Tide are rolling, they seem unstoppable. But when the shotsfalling, the team's flaws — very subpar defense and tendency to be turnover-prone — become far more pronounced. Regardless, Bama doesn't play boring games.

Charleston Cougars (27-7, 13-seed)

Riding a 12-game win streak, Charleston is also an offensively-minded team, setting the stage for potentially the First Round's most high-scoring shootout. The CAA Tournament Champion Cougars actually shoot a higher percentage of their shots from deep than Alabama, led by guard Reyne Smith whose 109 3-pointers made is tied with Stetson's Jalen Blackmon for the most among any players in this NCAA Tourney field. Considering winning the 3-point battle is the simplest upset formula, Charleston at least has a puncher's chance.

Friday, March 22

Charleston vs Bama - 4:35 pm on truTV

St. Mary's Gaels (26-7, 5-seed)

What's the opposite of a home court advantage? After winning the WCC regular season and tourney titles, Spokane fans are likely to boo the heck out of St. Mary's. Randy Bennett's defensive-minded slow-it-down style of play has proved largely unsuccessful in the NCAA Tournament, but their balanced attack — five players average double digit points, led by the WCC's best backcourt in Aidan Mahaney and Augustas Marciulionis — gives the team a high floor.

Grand Canyon Lopes (29-4, 12-seed)

Expect the opposite of Bama-Charleston when Grand Canyon squares up with SMC, as both western schools rank top 20 in the country in field goal defense. The WAC Tourney Champs are still seeking their first DI NCAA Tournament win in their third trip to the Big Dance in the last four seasons. The man leading that charge is one of the best inspirational stories in the tourney — high-flying guard Tyon Grant-Foster (19.8 ppg, 6 rpg). After collapsing in the locker room due to a heart condition during his first game playing for Depaul in 2021, he had to step away from college hoops for two seasons, only to transfer to GCU and win WAC Player of the Year.

Friday, March 22

Grand Canyon vs SMC - 7:05 pm on truTV

EAST REGIONAL

Auburn Tigers (27-7, 4-seed)

Led by All-American candidate forward Johni Broome, the SEC Tournament Champions are an advanced stat dream team — No. 4 in the KenPom rankings with an efficient offense while playing the best 2-point defense in the country. When they've faltered, it's usually been everyone around Broome struggling to score.

Yale Bulldogs (22-9, 13-seed)

After winning the Ivy League title on a buzzer beater against Brown, Yale will have to out execute an Auburn team with much more size and physicality in order to pull the upset. While five players average double figures for the Bulldogs, their not-so-secret weapon is 7-footer Danny Wolf, who can make it rain from behind the 3-point line.

Friday, March 22

Yale vs Auburn - 1:15 pm on TNT

San Diego State Aztecs (24-10, 5-seed)

Last season SDSU made the National Championship Game as a 5-seed. Will lightning strike twice? The Aztecs already have a win in Spokane this year, taking down Gonzaga in the Kennel in late December, and are led by the nation's biggest breakout player — Jaedon LeDee. The senior forward jumped from a bench guy averaging 7.9 ppg to a forceful All-American-level presence putting up 21.1 ppg and 8.4 rpg.

UAB Blazers (23-11, 12-seed)

After scorching an unexpected path to the AAC Tourney title, the UAB Blazers look to grit their way to an NCAA Tourney upset or two. The team ranks in the top 25 in rebounding and free throw attempts, a clear indicator of the effort with which this squad plays. The Blazer to watch is forward Yaxel Lendeborg, the American Conference Defensive Player of the Year who also averages a double double (13.9 ppg, 10.7 rpg).

Friday, March 22

UAB vs SDSU - 10:45 am on TNT

(Second Round games to be played Sunday, March 24). ♦