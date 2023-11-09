Observations of the PNW way of life from a Golden State perspective

click to enlarge Baharlou/Adobe Stock photo At least people here are nicer drivers?

Disclaimer: The following story includes observations from a Californian. Read at your own risk.

"So, where are you from?"

To the average person, this inquiry is normal and usually harmless. But, for a California transplant living in Washington, it's a make-or-break moment.

I moved to Washington in 2020 to attend college at Gonzaga University, and coming from Southern California, I knew there was much about life in the Pacific Northwest that I was not prepared for (driving in the snow and temperatures below 70 degrees to name a couple). However, the most startling revelation since moving to the PNW has been the overwhelming disdain Washingtonians have for Californians.

Perhaps the first indicator of this contempt came during the first of many road trips to Washington. Almost as soon as my family and I crossed the Oregon-Washington border, we saw a car proudly displaying a bumper sticker that read, "Keep Washington beautiful... go back to California!" The entire car — my dad, mom, siblings and me, surrounded by my entire life's belongings — fell into a fit of laughter.

"Well, looks like you're not wanted in Washington, Sis," my mom joked.

This message became only more apparent as time went on. Between my allegedly distinct California accent (which I still assert I do not have) and obnoxiously frequent use of the word "hella," I stuck out like a sore thumb. Worse... I stuck out like a Californian.

However, in the three years that I've now called this state home, I've also made many observations about the Pacific Northwest that have helped me — a California girl through-and-through — embody the Evergreen State way of life.

ROAD RAGE, WHO?

While Californians, especially Southern Californians, consider honking an art form, road rage is seemingly nonexistent in Washington. Drivers in this state are genuinely some of the most considerate (albeit slow) drivers I have ever encountered. So much so that the only auto-related arguments I've been a part of here have been those resulting in two minutes sitting at a stop sign motioning for the other car to go first. This courteous driving culture is the first thing any California transplant should take note of.

TRAIL-READY STYLE

The Pacific Northwest is the one place where, no matter the occasion, the dress code never changes. An outfit here is never complete without the following items: a Patagonia beanie, a flannel shirt layered with a North Face jacket, a trusty pair of blue jeans and Blundstone boots. This reliable formula means outfit changes aren't necessary when you have an office meeting at 3 pm and are mountaineering at 3:30!

VANCOUVER, NOT B.C.

If there's anything that Washingtonians take super seriously, it's their Vancouvers. Whereas for the typical American, Vancouver usually means the city in western Canada, the name takes on a whole other meaning in Washington. Nine times out of 10, when someone here mentions Vancouver, they're referring to the fourth-largest city in the state, across the Columbia River from Portland. Understanding this distinction is key to avoiding the stereotypical label of ditzy Californian.

WHEN IN DOUBT, MAKE FUN OF TACOMA

Besides a common dislike for Californians, one thing that seems to unite Washintonians is jokes about Tacoma. From what I've gathered during my time here, the city is the easiest target for offhanded quips among the local population. In California terms, Tacoma is the Fresno of Washington.

NO UMBRELLAS... EVER

Southern Californians' first instinct when they sense a hint of rain is to dust off their like-new umbrellas and hope for sunnier days. The same cannot be said for Washngtonians. Living in a state that is known for its overcast skies and moist climate (at least on its western side), Washington residents embrace the rain as a way of life. This manifests itself in the boycotting of umbrellas, which are viewed as a sign of weakness. With that said, a raincoat is the best choice of protection against the elements in the PNW. ♦