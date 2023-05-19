Online to onstage: Comedian Trey Kennedy wants to focus on you

Despite his success on stage, Kennedy’s affection for social media hasn’t waned. Of course we could be on our phones a little less, he says, but no need to villainize Instagram. If Facebook isn’t getting in the way of what you value, just enjoy it. Social media can be a great tool, Kennedy says, and a major benefactor — it’s given him new friends, a platform, cool opportunities and plenty of laughs. He doesn’t watch television or sports for entertainment. Instead, he scrolls through TikTok.



“If you’re purely making comedic TikToks and you’re killing it, you’re a comedian in my book,” Kennedy says.



Trolls or hecklers? Hecklers are so much better. Trolls are invisible. Hecklers are a target.



“Hey, we’re right here in the same room and I have a microphone,” Kennedy says. “Let’s do this.”



WHO'S YOUR AUDIENCE?



They’re called the flyover states for a reason. Both coasts are filled with people trying to forget mid-America. Conservatives and Christians, each a hefty demographic of the bread basket, often get a bad rep for being slow to laugh and easy to offend. Can anything good come from Oklahoma?



Kennedy (and probably Bill Hader) hope you disagree. Born smack dab in the middle of the state, Kennedy now lives in Kansas City and isn’t dreaming of the ocean. White Facebook moms (including his mom) aren’t the only people who laugh at his jokes. Putting out videos that are authentic to himself and his roots, Kennedy has found an audience that appreciates Midwestern charm and decency without being puritanical about it.



“There’s a big swath of people who want it clean but also can still take a joke,” he says. “New York City, LA, they just wanna do their thing. But there’s a whole bunch of people who need that voice and that truly funny comedian. And so that’s what I’m trying to be.”







These aren’t everyone’s experience, Kennedy says, but they’re often based on his own marriage or the marriages of people around him. And they resonate for a reason. In a cultural moment where people are sensitive to generalizations and gender roles, there are plenty of people who are relaxed enough about it to laugh at the stereotypes. It’s funny if it rings true and funny if it’s the opposite.



“You learn for years and years to just trust what you think is funny and what people will enjoy,” Kennedy says. “You just find people who wanna laugh and wanna poke fun at themselves and others.”



WHAT'S THE POINT?



On his social media profiles, Kennedy lists one of his favorite Bible verses, like most hipster Christian girls do. His is John 3:30, “He must become greater; I must become less.” It’s John the Baptist explaining to his disciples that he is not the messiah and directing their attention toward Jesus and away from himself. It’s a provocative verse for somebody like Kennedy who makes a living drawing attention to himself.



One afternoon in a coffee shop, a fan introduced himself to Kennedy. The fan’s brother had cancer, and they sent Kennedy’s videos to each other to cheer up. It meant a lot to both of them. That’s a moment Kennedy decided his job was worth doing, and it was worth doing for others.

“Ultimately, there’s at least a few people who my content or my shows really make their day,” Kennedy says. “It’s a pretty great gift to be able to do that professionally.” As his confidence and conviction grew, Kennedy performed closer to home. His first tour was announced just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic and was subsequently postponed. It was mid-2021 before he performed in Kansas City to a sold out crowd of many people who knew him, including a lot of close friends and his wife.



What made such an intimate show possible?



