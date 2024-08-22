Organizers say the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival brings more than big-name headliners to Spokane

click to enlarge Courtesy photos From left: Shane Gillis, Kevin Hart and Tom Segura are festival headliners.

August has brought a hat trick of firsts for ONE Spokane Stadium.

Two weeks ago, the new downtown sports and entertainment venue hosted its first professional concert with the Outlaw Music Festival featuring Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson. That was followed by the inaugural home opener for the Spokane Zephyr women's pro soccer team last weekend.

And this Friday, when the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival begins its three-day run, the 5,000-seat stadium (which maxes out at about 12,000 when floor seating is added) welcomes its debut comedy show. The touring event, which has Tom Segura, Shane Gillis and Kevin Hart headlining on consecutive nights, has been years in the planning.

"This was the first show we announced," says Matt Meyer, director of entertainment for the Spokane Public Facilities District. "It was everything we were hoping it would be — a festival-style event with multiple days, a super-high talent level and the ability to bring people in."

The lineup of supporting comedians changes each night along with the headliner. On Day 1, Friday, Segura is preceded by Jessica Kirson and Kirk Fox. Ahead of Gillis on Day 2 are Nate Marshall, James McCann and Spokane-born Kelsey Cook. And on the final day, Na'im Lynn, Spank Horton and Joey Wells warm up the crowd for Hart, whose festival performances overlap with his Acting My Age Tour.

In keeping with the festival atmosphere, there will be incidental entertainment positioned around the stadium. Western-themed stunt entertainer Leapin' Louie, mind reader Cameron J. Brow and Spokane Aerial Performance Arts are just a few of the regional artists billed as part of what the organizers are calling Untamed Acts.

"We have different things going on in different locations," Meyer says. "So when it all comes together, the whole thing is more about the community and the arts in general."

Typically, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is held in large urban parks like Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park or Prince's Island Park in Calgary. Spokane is an exception to that format, because the event promoter, Nashville-based Trixstar Entertainment, thought that amenities like nearby Spokane Falls, Riverfront Park and the Centennial Trail hit the vibe that they were looking for, Meyer says.



He adds that the ability to capitalize on that rural-urban mix so close to the downtown core represents an opportunity for the city.

"It helps invigorate the economy. At the time [of planning] we were estimating about $3 to $4 million potential economic impact based off the event. You're able to bring people in from outside Spokane. They're going to travel and eat at the restaurants, drink at the bars, stay at the hotels for multiple nights."

There's also a case to be made that it's more than about economic health. Meyer sees ONE Spokane Stadium as a way to augment the local entertainment scene over the long haul. By drawing more household names to town, events like the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival prove the market's viability to promoters, which in turn helps raise the profile of venues throughout the city.

That was the thinking behind including the Spokane Comedy Club as a festival partner.

"It was just a natural fit to bring them in as well and associate them with the comedy festival. Because it helps everybody, right?" Meyer says. "If we don't get a show, I want somebody else to get it because it hurts us as a city more if they don't show up and they don't come through." ♦

Great Outdoors Comedy Festival • Fri, Aug. 23 through Sun, Aug. 25; doors at 6:30 pm • $52.50-$302.50 • All ages • ONE Spokane Stadium • 501 W. Gardner Ave. • greatoutdoorscomedyfestival.com

Know Before You Go

aren't prohibited, but they're not exactly welcome, either. There will be designated areas where signal reception will be unblocked and you'll be able to call and text. Recording the comedians' acts is an absolute no-no.chairs aren't necessary, despite what it says on the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival website. The stadium has all-ages grandstand seating as well as reserved VIP areas equipped with tables and chairs for 21+ attendees., the show will go on. Fortunately, the weekend's forecast is predicting ideal weather.