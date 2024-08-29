Our summer interns share the essentials, and not-so-essentials, of dorm living

As summer draws to an end, fresh-faced high school grads are getting ready to head off to college, studying seemingly endless lists of dorm essentials in preparation for this new phase of life. As seasoned college students from Spokane, we Inlander interns want to offer our insight on what is — and isn't — actually necessary or useful as you enter this chapter of independence.

THINGS TO BRING

POWER STRIP Dorm rooms never have enough outlets for a college students' many devices: lamps, fridges, chargers, etc.

MEDICINE AND "SICK" FOOD Unfortunately, you will likely get sick at college. Don't wait until it happens; plan ahead to make illness a little less miserable. Bring essential cold medicine and easy-to-prepare foods like ramen and soup, as well as some hydrating sports drinks.

UNDER-BED STORAGE This is a huge game changer, as most dorm rooms are tight on space. This can be a great place to store extra clothes, small luggage or anything else that doesn't have a place.

COFFEE MAKER If you drink coffee daily, this is a must. Daily coffees at $5 each add up quickly, especially on a college student's budget.

LAP DESK While most dorms come standard with a desk and chair, there are times when the comfort of your bed is calling. A lap desk makes it easier to get work done.

MINI TOOL KIT Until you live on your own, you never truly realize how handy a screwdriver can be. Many students forget this, and dorm group chats are often bombarded with people asking if anyone has a hammer or various other tools.

MINI VACUUM In most cases, responsibility for keeping dorms clean falls on students. A light vacuum is extremely useful for keeping your room clean, as well as being easy to share.

SLIPPERS/SLIP-ON SHOES If you're too lazy to put on regular shoes every time you go to the kitchen, common room, etc., a pair of slippers makes a world of difference.

THINGS TO SKIP

PORTABLE SAFE Unless you're planning on rooming with a shady figure or storing copious amounts of cash in your dorm (not advised), a safe really isn't necessary. A small box under your bed works to store important documents like a passport, Social Security card, etc.

DECORATIVE PILLOWS Every freshman has grand plans to make their dorm room as aesthetically pleasing as possible. Decorative pillows aren't necessary to achieve that goal. Bring cute pillow cases instead. (Do also bring cherished stuffed animals.)

AIR PURIFIER Though it sounds like a good idea, unless your dorm is really old or you have asthma, an air purifier isn't necessary and takes up a lot of space.

TOO MANY SHOES/CLOTHES College is a time to downsize your wardrobe. Before leaving home, do an inventory of what clothes you need to bring, compare with what you want to bring, and find a balance in the middle.

BOOKS Leave your book collection at home! You're probably not going to spend your already crunched time rereading favorites, and if you find yourself in need of a book, you can always go to the library.

CANDLES/INCENSE This is an item on most school's "prohibited" list, so bring a diffuser or air freshener sticks instead to avoid breaking rules and causing a potentially dangerous situation.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES Wait until classes start to decide what you'll need. College is a lot different from high school — there's no binders or separate notebooks for each class. Most students take notes electronically, anyway.

TV Plenty of freshmen try to cram a TV into their dorm, but there's simply not enough space to warrant the trouble. Save one for when you move off campus, and stream on your laptop or tablet instead.

BACKPACK Most of the time, a simple shoulder bag does the trick, as you don't need to carry much to class. While there are still plenty of backpack-wearers on campus, for many it's something to leave behind with your high school days. ♦