Painter Benedicto Ixtamer shares scenes of life in Guatemala for Community Building exhibition

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Benedicto Ixtamer creates vibrant Guatemalan scenes.

Using vibrant, dynamic colors and various artistic styles and perspectives, Mayan artist Benedicto Ixtamer illustrates the culture and scenes of everyday life in his hometown of San Juan La Laguna in Guatemala.

"I capture history, I capture life, I capture culture from my country," he says. "The idea is to rescue our history and bring it through my art, and to share and teach to other people through my art."

A self-taught artist, Ixtamer began painting as a kid, and in 2004 began selling and displaying his art at shows throughout the U.S. His art is currently on display at the Community Building in downtown Spokane until Dec. 15.

Many of Ixtamer's paintings depict scenes of daily life in his hometown, such as one titled "Cosecha de Cafe," which shows people harvesting coffee beans from a bird's-eye perspective. Each coffee bean is created using a thick layer of paint that protrudes from the canvas, adding an additional element of depth to the piece.

Ixtamer likes to use a variety of perspectives, including a fisheye view that distorts the outer edges of the image. One painting utilizing this technique is "Carencia," which shows a woman in the painting's center hugging a large orb of yellow, with various strokes of color encircling her in a warped way, drawing the viewer's attention. Carencia means lack in English, and Ixtamer says this piece represents the lack of opportunities women in Guatemala have.

"The woman is the person without a lot of opportunities or jobs, but is the person who has a lot of knowledge," he says. "She's the main person who organizes, the main person who works, and does many things to promote the culture."

Ixtamer uses the money from his paintings to give back to his community via food distribution, health care and environmental services, and providing scholarships to kids in San Juan La Laguna.

"Doing shows up here in the states has given me the opportunity to help other people," he says.

Ixtamer, who studied to become a teacher, faced various challenges finding a job after graduating due to political systems that create challenges for many people in Guatemala seeking employment.

"In Guatemala to get a job, a formal job, it's tough. A person needs to get involved in politics," he says. "When I graduated, I didn't have that opportunity to find a job because I never got involved in politics."

As a result, he and his wife, Maria, created their own job by starting Eco Spanish School, a Spanish language immersion program that aims to also introduce students to social and cultural activities and events, creating an immersive learning experience. They also offer courses in the Tz'utujil Mayan language, as well as online courses for those unable to travel to Guatemala.

"If someone is really looking to get the total immersion, Eco Spanish School is the place to do that," Ixtamer says. "It's a place where you can get a real experience of culture. You get directly into what the language is."

While he's in Spokane, Ixtamer's art is for sale, and he'll be teaching classes at Blueprints for Learning in The Community Building. (After he returns to Guatemala on Dec. 15, interested buyers can contact Sandi Thompson-Royer at [email protected].)

Ixtamer hopes his art inspires people to work together and support one another while also sharing and preserving his history and culture.

"Looking at my painting, it's bringing you quickly into how Guatemala is," he says. "These are the colors of Guatemala." ♦

Benedicto Ixtamer • Through Dec. 15, open Mon-Fri 7:30 am-5:30 pm, Sat 10 am-5:30 pm, Sun 12-4 pm • Free • The Community Building • 35 W. Main Ave. • benedictomayanartist.org • ecolanguages.net