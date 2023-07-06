Relentless Regulars

WARHORSE

CHARACTER: Macho Man Randy Savage meets the Ultimate Warrior meets '80s metal meets CAPS LOCK meets energy drinks (or what if the "Powerthirst" video was a personw)



LISTED WEIGHT: 4,000 pounds of raw heavy metal

FINISHERS: Scorpion Deathlock of Death + Elbow Drop of Death

@JPWARHORSE



KEITA

CHARACTER: "The Ruler of Realms": A fearless warrior king type who is willing to fight to protect what is right.

FINISHER: Find Your Fate (Twist of Fate variation)

ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Te Kill Ya" (A custom theme for Keita)

@KeitaYourHeart







BROOKE HAVOK

CHARACTER / NICKNAME: The Emo Queen

FINISHER: PTSKnee (Twist of Fate into a one-knee Codebreaker)

ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Cute Without the E" by Taking Back Sunday

@BrookeHavok









DREXL

NICKNAME: The Homicidal Artist

CHARACTER: Violent and spooky hardcore masochist

FAVORITE MOVE: Paper cutting his opponents

ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads

@TheDevilDrexl









FUNNY BONE

CHARACTER / NICKNAME: Demigod of Death

UNOFFICIAL NICKNAME: Demon Dick (He has his own very NSFW OnlyFans account)

FINISHER: Demon Spike (Draping Fire Thunder Driver)

@Demi_GodOfDeath











AMIRA

CHARACTER: Classic strong woman

LISTED WEIGHT: "About 20 really large house cats, give or take."

ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Squirrel Power!" by John Kiernan (A custom made theme for Amira)

@amiraiswrestler (Twitter) | @amiraissquirrel (IG)









JAIDEN

CHARACTER: "Basically I'm kinda like Miles Morales meets Sonic the Hedgehog when I get in the ring. Obviously, I've got the superhero get-up. Big on that Marvel vibes, big on the anime vibes."

FINISHERS: Plus Ultra Driver (A variation on Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel) + Superhero Splash

ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Holding Out for a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler

@ThisIsJaiden