Relentless Regulars

WARHORSECurrent Relentless Pacific Northwest Champion
CHARACTER: Macho Man Randy Savage meets the Ultimate Warrior meets '80s metal meets CAPS LOCK meets energy drinks (or what if the "Powerthirst" video was a personw)
LISTED WEIGHT: 4,000 pounds of raw heavy metal
FINISHERS: Scorpion Deathlock of Death + Elbow Drop of Death
@JPWARHORSE
KEITATwo-time Relentless Pacific Northwest Champion
CHARACTER: "The Ruler of Realms": A fearless warrior king type who is willing to fight to protect what is right.
FINISHER: Find Your Fate (Twist of Fate variation)
ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Te Kill Ya" (A custom theme for Keita)
@KeitaYourHeart
BROOKE HAVOK
CHARACTER / NICKNAME: The Emo Queen
FINISHER: PTSKnee (Twist of Fate into a one-knee Codebreaker)
ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Cute Without the E" by Taking Back Sunday
@BrookeHavok
DREXL
NICKNAME: The Homicidal Artist
CHARACTER: Violent and spooky hardcore masochist
FAVORITE MOVE: Paper cutting his opponents
ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads
@TheDevilDrexl
FUNNY BONE
CHARACTER / NICKNAME: Demigod of Death
UNOFFICIAL NICKNAME: Demon Dick (He has his own very NSFW OnlyFans account)
FINISHER: Demon Spike (Draping Fire Thunder Driver)
@Demi_GodOfDeath
AMIRA
CHARACTER: Classic strong woman
LISTED WEIGHT: "About 20 really large house cats, give or take."
ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Squirrel Power!" by John Kiernan (A custom made theme for Amira)
@amiraiswrestler (Twitter) | @amiraissquirrel (IG)
JAIDEN
CHARACTER: "Basically I'm kinda like Miles Morales meets Sonic the Hedgehog when I get in the ring. Obviously, I've got the superhero get-up. Big on that Marvel vibes, big on the anime vibes."
FINISHERS: Plus Ultra Driver (A variation on Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel) + Superhero Splash
ENTRANCE MUSIC: "Holding Out for a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler
@ThisIsJaiden