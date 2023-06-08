Revel in Pride

As June begins, so does the onslaught of Pride-themed corporate logo profile photos and rainbow capitalism. If you want to get offline and celebrate Pride with the local community and LGBTQ+ organizations, the Inland Northwest has plenty of events lined up to celebrate Pride Month in style.
From Pride Night at the baseball stadium to drag shows and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy whether you're a part of the LGBTQ+ community or just looking to support your friends, family and neighbors as an ally.
And because the celebration of equality and love doesn't cease to exist once the month is over, keep up with other Pride happenings by checking out our year-round community calendar at Inlander.com/events where you can keep up with local drag shows, queer comedy performances and much more. Happy Pride to all!
—MADISON PEARSON
BIG GAY DANCE PARTY
Fri, June 9 from 9 pm-midnight, nYne Bar & Bistro, sannw.org
CDA4PRIDE TIE-DYE PARTY
Sat, June 10 from 9 am-noon, Human Rights Education Institute, nipridealliance.com
SPOKANE PRIDE PARADE & RAINBOW FESTIVAL
Sat, June 10 from noon-9 pm, Riverfront Park, spokanepride.org
LGBTQIA+ INCLUSIVE HEALTHCARE DISCUSSION
Wed, June 14 from 6-8 pm, Human Rights Education Institute, nipridealliance.com
SPOKANE INDIANS PRIDE NIGHT
Thu, June 15 at 6:35 pm, Avista Stadium, spokaneindians.com
COEUR D'ALENE LAKEPRIDE CRUISE
Sat, June 17 from 9 am-3 pm, meet at the Globe Bar & Kitchen, globespokane.com
PFLAG MOSCOW PRIDE PICNIC
Sat, June 17 at 1 pm, East City Park in Moscow, facebook.com/moscowpflag
THE 44TH GAY SPOKANE PAGEANT
Sat, June 17 from 5-8 pm, nYne Bar & Bistro, nynebar.com
PRIDE BAR CRAWL
Sat, June 17 from 4 pm-midnight, Globe Bar & Kitchen, drinkwith.us
PRIDE RIDE
Sat, June 24 from 8-9:30 am, CycleBar CDA, cyclebar.com
PRIDE IN PERRY
Sat, June 24 from noon-5 pm, South Perry Business District, odysseyyouth.org
CDA4PRIDE 2023: PRIDE ON THE RUNWAY!
Thu, June 29 from 6-10:30 pm, Coeur d'Alene, nipridealliance.com
SPACE QUEERS: A PRIDE SPECTACULAR
Thu, June 29 at 8 pm, Lucky You Lounge, luckyyoulounge.com
SANDPOINT PRIDE FEST
July 14-15, Sandpoint Granary Arts District, sandpointpride.com
PALOUSE PRIDE
Sat, Aug. 26, East City Park in Moscow, inlandoasis.org ♦