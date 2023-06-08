Revel in Pride

Celebrate Pride all month long at these events

By

click to enlarge Revel in Pride
Young Kwak photo
Celebrate 31 years of Pride in the Inland Northwest.

As June begins, so does the onslaught of Pride-themed corporate logo profile photos and rainbow capitalism. If you want to get offline and celebrate Pride with the local community and LGBTQ+ organizations, the Inland Northwest has plenty of events lined up to celebrate Pride Month in style.

From Pride Night at the baseball stadium to drag shows and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy whether you're a part of the LGBTQ+ community or just looking to support your friends, family and neighbors as an ally.

And because the celebration of equality and love doesn't cease to exist once the month is over, keep up with other Pride happenings by checking out our year-round community calendar at Inlander.com/events where you can keep up with local drag shows, queer comedy performances and much more. Happy Pride to all!

—MADISON PEARSON

BIG GAY DANCE PARTY
Fri, June 9 from 9 pm-midnight, nYne Bar & Bistro, sannw.org

CDA4PRIDE TIE-DYE PARTY
Sat, June 10 from 9 am-noon, Human Rights Education Institute, nipridealliance.com

SPOKANE PRIDE PARADE & RAINBOW FESTIVAL
Sat, June 10 from noon-9 pm, Riverfront Park, spokanepride.org

LGBTQIA+ INCLUSIVE HEALTHCARE DISCUSSION
Wed, June 14 from 6-8 pm, Human Rights Education Institute, nipridealliance.com

SPOKANE INDIANS PRIDE NIGHT
Thu, June 15 at 6:35 pm, Avista Stadium, spokaneindians.com

COEUR D'ALENE LAKEPRIDE CRUISE
Sat, June 17 from 9 am-3 pm, meet at the Globe Bar & Kitchen, globespokane.com

PFLAG MOSCOW PRIDE PICNIC
Sat, June 17 at 1 pm, East City Park in Moscow, facebook.com/moscowpflag

THE 44TH GAY SPOKANE PAGEANT
Sat, June 17 from 5-8 pm, nYne Bar & Bistro, nynebar.com

PRIDE BAR CRAWL
Sat, June 17 from 4 pm-midnight, Globe Bar & Kitchen, drinkwith.us

PRIDE RIDE
Sat, June 24 from 8-9:30 am, CycleBar CDA, cyclebar.com

PRIDE IN PERRY
Sat, June 24 from noon-5 pm, South Perry Business District, odysseyyouth.org

CDA4PRIDE 2023: PRIDE ON THE RUNWAY!
Thu, June 29 from 6-10:30 pm, Coeur d'Alene, nipridealliance.com

SPACE QUEERS: A PRIDE SPECTACULAR
Thu, June 29 at 8 pm, Lucky You Lounge, luckyyoulounge.com

SANDPOINT PRIDE FEST
July 14-15, Sandpoint Granary Arts District, sandpointpride.com

PALOUSE PRIDE
Sat, Aug. 26, East City Park in Moscow, inlandoasis.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "Revel in Pride"

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.

