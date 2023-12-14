Silent Book Clubs break traditional reading group rules and foster community among introverts in Spokane

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Silent readers gather at the Meeting House in Spokane's Perry District.

One wouldn't normally be attuned to the sound of a book page turning, but it's hard not to notice when it's the loudest sound in a room.

Reading is often a solitary activity — one that is cherished by introverts around the world — but if you spend all of your time indoors with your nose in a book, even the most reclusive of people will long for a bit of social interaction.

A solution to those problems was discovered just over 10 years ago when friends Guinevere de la Mare and Laura Gluhanich began the first-ever Silent Book Club. Born out of a love for books, reading with friends, and because previous attempts at a book club fizzled, the two decided to read in silence together at a neighborhood bar in San Francisco. No assigned book, no forced discussion. Just two friends, a few drinks and their combined love of reading holding it all together.

Now, there are over 500 Silent Book Club chapters all over the world in more than 50 countries. Two of those chapters reside right here in Spokane.

Emma March decided to begin the South Spokane chapter of Silent Book Club after moving to Spokane just over a year ago and feeling like she hadn't met many people in the community.

"When I looked for the first time there were no chapters around here," March says. "It was a super easy process to start a chapter so I figured, why not?"

After submitting some basic information (location, a description of the chapter, etc.,) and creating an Instagram page to promote it, the chapter was up and running within a week. The chapter debuted in August and has been meeting (in silence) every month since.

A regular meeting begins with an optional social hour and then transitions into the silent reading hour. After the second hour is up, people are encouraged to talk about their book or can continue reading if their book's too good to put down. The first rule about Silent Book Club is that there aren't many rules. Just show up with a book and enjoy yourself.

"The mission of Silent Book Club is to create a positive community for introverted people," March says. "I think what draws people in is the idea that you don't have to read the same book as others, there's no timeline for reading a certain chapter, there's no homework. It's the freedom to just show up, meet new people and then read your own book."

When I walked into the Meeting House Café to attend my first Silent Book Club meeting in early December, I was, admittedly, a little nervous.

I often dedicate nights, or entire weekends, to reading. It's how I prefer to spend my free time. Warm in my apartment with a cup of tea beside me and only my inner monologue to keep me company. Reading with a bunch of strangers in the room is a scary proposition.

JOIN SILENT BOOK CLUB

South Spokane Chapter

Instagram: North Spokane Chapter

Instagram:

Instagram: @silentbookclub.spokane

Instagram: @silentbookclubspokane

With my current read in hand, I took a seat next to a couple of complete strangers. I was quickly met with questions about my book and found that I really enjoyed the company. I can't casually talk about Joan Didion with many people in my life, but a few attendees had read Didion themselves and were interested in the particular title I brought that night.

March is seated next to me and, coincidentally, her book of choice tonight is one of my favorite books of all time, A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. We talk about it, I give her recommendations and vice versa.

Though the group only meets once a month, its members are familiar with one another and have formed friendships through the club. They ask each other whether they finished the book they brought last time and what they thought of it.

My other seat neighbor, Hannah Conwell, just relocated to Spokane after five years in New York City.

"Silent Book Club has given me a community in Spokane while I'm still finding my way here," she says. "I'm so thankful for the conversations that come from pulling a bunch of readers into a cafe to chat about our lives and the book we're currently reading. It really fosters a welcoming and rejuvenated atmosphere where I gain new friendships each month."

Once the 20-plus person group is settled, everyone cracks open their book, and for one hour we enjoy the hushed tranquility of paper rustling and not much else.

Murmurs of "See you next month!" are heard across the room as books are closed, put away and people file out into their cars.

"It's been amazing seeing how books can bring people together," March says. "It's like magic." ♦