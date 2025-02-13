Sol Tribe dance crew is reigniting the local breaking community with energetic dance battle events

click to enlarge Sean Alexander photo Brian Zellner, center, shows off his breaking skills.

Being a part of a dance crew isn't just a hobby for Khay and Brian Zellner. They owe their entire relationship to the art form.

Brian, whose dancer name is Zell, recalls seeing Khay at a dance jam in California and then at another in Seattle. The two began seeing each other at various dance events across the continent, becoming more and more acquainted.

"I would see her in Cali or the West Side or even Toronto," Brian says. "Somehow, we always ventured toward each other."

Brian left his hometown in Western Washington and moved to Spokane in 2017. He and Khay have been dancing together ever since.

Khay, whose dance name is Killa Khaymera, grew up in Hillyard and went to Rogers High School. When she was 14, she joined a local dance group called Paper Cut Out Crew, which later became Sol Tribe Crew.

"I felt like I had to do something," she says. "I was a teen, an emotional little girl, and I wanted to find something. Anything."

Breaking with the other original members of the Paper Cut Out Crew gave Khay passion and motivation to continue dancing. Nearly two decades later, its members have become family to her.

On Feb. 15, Sol Tribe Crew is hosting a one-versus-one dance battle called Heart & Sole, the first big street dancing event in Spokane since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zellners want to see the thriving community that first embraced them all those years ago make a comeback by hosting more dance events in the city.

"We want to bring back that part of the dance community and hip-hop culture," Khay says. "We want that energy back again."

"The last really big battle we had in Spokane was Coffee Breaks 3 back in 2018," Brian says.

It was during that 2018 jam that Brian also proposed to Khay, surrounded by their closest friends. Brian says he felt like there was no better place to propose than during one of the dance events that had first brought them together. In the same vein, the Heart & Sole dance battle this Valentine's weekend aims to reflect that love back to the community.

"Then we went on a little hiatus before COVID hit," Brian says. "After that, there were a few smaller jams in 2021 and 2022 until we took another hiatus. I travel outside of Spokane for jams and competitions, so it only seems right to bring it back to Spokane now since so many of our members have yet to participate in a hometown jam."

The Heart & Sole dance is happening at The Placeholder Studios, a new multipurpose creative space owned by local videographer Justin Frick. The venue formerly housed Community-Minded Television and has hosted previous dance battles and jams put on by Sol Tribe Crew.

"Jams are probably the most important events to us," Khay says. "They bring us together and really give us that fire. I think this battle is going to be a spark for others to really keep that fire going. I just turned 30, so I think it's really important to bring the younger gen in and inspire them through these events."

"Jams have helped me have this competitiveness," Brian adds. "A want and a need to strive for more. Jams will also bring you the best friends you never thought you would have."

click to enlarge Sean Alexander photo Kayliana Reeves busts a move

Recently, breakdancing, or breaking, had a moment in the spotlight during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after breakdancer Rachael Gunn, who goes by Raygun, pulled out some not-so-serious moves and received major backlash online.

Sol Tribe Crew promises there will be no "sprinkler" moves, just downright good dancing and a ton of fun.

At the event there will also be photos by Electric Photoland, food from Taco Vado, a mobile record store by Born to Run Records, and a merch booth run by A.J. Clothing.

Heart & Sole is an open-style battle, which means that each dancer can perform their preferred style to music provided by DJ Arsene. Then, three judges determine who moves on in the bracket-style competition.

"It keeps it interesting," Khay says. "Even as a breaker, you might get music that fits more of a vogueing dance style. Very femme, right? You just have to dance to it and do your best. You never know what you're gonna get."

The battle also features guests from far and wide, like JayKidd from Wenatchee and Seattle dancers Daniel, Soju and Kidd Piccolo.

Even if you're not a dancer but are interested in watching these dancers' passion, Sol Tribe Crew welcomes all to Heart & Sole.

"Dance is for all," Khay says. "I want everyone to feel welcomed and safe enough to express themselves, because they might not be able to do that anywhere else. That's what this jam is for, expressing yourself however you want to."

Heart & Sole 1-vs.-1 Open Styles Battle • Sat, Feb. 15 at 5 pm • $15-$20 • All ages • The Placeholder Studios • 104 W. Third Ave. • instagram.com/sol.tribe.crew