Spokane County Interstate Fair introduces 2023 animal mascot, announces concerts and special events

click to enlarge On Thursday afternoon, speeches were punctuated by "moos"
Young Kwak
Though the fair is months away, get hyped now!
as the Spokane County Interstate Fair officially introduced the fair's fluffy animal mascot, Cedar the Scottish Highland cow, and announced other special events taking place during the fair, happening Sept. 8-17.
Cedar is only four months old but her owners, Derek and Honey Smith from Dalkena Highlands, say that she's lived a wild life thus far.
"When Cedar first came into this world it was during a time where we normally don't calve and mother nature went Arctic on us," Honey says. "She took a lot of TLC and attention, but we knew she was destined for something special."
Fairgoers can meet Cedar, along with several of her other friends from Dalkena Highlands, during both weekends of the fair. In the meantime, follow Cedar's journey to stardom at thespokanefair.com/cedar
.
Other announcements included the expansion of the fair's cornhole tournament from four days to a 10-day-long tournament sponsored by the Spokane Tribe Casino, free admission for all school/college employees on Sept. 17 courtesy of STCU, Carpet Barn's Heroes Day on Sept. 11 and a sensory day on Sept. 12 featuring a lack of lights, music and sound for those who have sensory sensitivities.
"We are exceptionally excited about Sept. 12, which is going to be sensory day," says Jennifer Ranney, director of Advocacy & Family Support at the Arc of Spokane.
"People with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families can find the fair overwhelming. We are incredibly thankful to the fair for offering their support and making sure that families all around the community can be part of this great day."
Along with its udderly adorable mascot, you can also catch a series of concerts presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. Clint Black and Craig Morgan (Sept. 12), Martina McBride (Sept. 13) and the X Ambassadors (Sept. 14) are set to perform on the fair's grandstand stage. Tickets are on sale now at thespokanefair.com/concerts-spokane
.
Regular fair admission tickets go on sale July 10 at thespokanefair.com
.