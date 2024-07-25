Spokane's live action role players welcome all to join them for weekly training sessions in Manito Park

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photos Members of Spokane's Duchy of Stormhaven LARP group practice at Manito Park every Saturday.

In the southeast corner of Manito Park, a group of about 30 people meet every Saturday afternoon to whack each other with foam-covered weapons.

At least that's what it looks like to the average passer-by. The full story, like the activity itself, is more complex.

The Spokane live action roleplay group, Amtgard - Duchy of Stormhaven, has been around for 31 years. Live action role playing, or LARPing, is a hobby for which individuals create a persona and act as that character during group events — sort of like Dungeons & Dragons if the game was played on a life-size scale.

Amtgard is a global LARPing organization dedicated to medieval and fantasy combat and recreation. The activity itself is a chance for players to let go of their everyday responsibilities and socialize and exercise with people who are excited and passionate about similar interests.

"I love it because it's a suspension of reality," Stormhaven member Alphie Curtiss says. "You get to have fun and be a nerd every Saturday with a group of people who also just want to be nerds."

Taking a break from reality means something different to everyone. For LARPers, it's constructing a highly intricate world in which creativity — and intense combat — reigns supreme.

"I used to do some kendo and fencing, and I came out here, and they were better than me. Honestly. They're fast, they're dedicated," says Michael Silverwood, known in the group as the "Hippie Healer."

"It's taken very seriously by some people, and I love that," he continues. "I've been out here for three years, and I'm not one of the best, by far."

The LARP combat he's talking about is impressive to behold; intricate as well. Foot and body position play a major role. Different players adapt unique fighting styles — some prefer fighting with shields, and others dual wield swords.

A recent Saturday is tournament day. That means players fight one-on-one, scoring points for each win. Dawning tunics and braided ropes around their hips (which signify players' accomplishments), two fighters step onto the fighting ground. Both hold foam swords in their right hands and a foam shield in the left.

As Sir Gwaine lunges forward with the sword, the other instinctively retreats with his shield up to block the attack. The offensive attack continues, but this time, the defending player's arm gets hit. He can't use that arm anymore. With just one arm to attack and defend, the fight ends quickly. Two hits, and you're done.

While this scene summarizes a typical tournament match, the Amtgard rulebook is 80 pages long. Among the major rules of combat, body-to-body contact is prohibited. Players have five locations which may be wounded: left arm, right arm, left leg, right leg and torso. No shots to the neck or head. Safety is the top priority. And when you're dead? You're dead. No speaking or interacting with other players.

"You can never stop learning," Silverwood says. "And the way you learn is hanging out with your friends and hitting them with swords. Can you ask for a better hobby?"

For many, the most fulfilling part of LARPing isn't the role play itself, but the community found within it.

"I mean, hitting nerds with sticks is fun, it's great," Stormhaven member Brandon Carroll says. "But [it's the] community for sure. These people are awesome. Campouts are great, we have great parties. We fight all day long, and then all night long hang around fires and tell stories."

Andy Roberts, who's been LARPing since the early 1990s, reaffirms the sense of community within the group.

"Being the first openly gay man knighted in the Northwest in 1998 — it was huge," Roberts says. "It was lonely. I was the only one out there for a long time. It's a little family if you don't have a family."

The Amtgard Duchy of Stormhaven accepts people from all walks of life and seeks to be a welcoming place for those who've not always felt accepted in mainstream society.

"We're very accepting to the odd kids," says Ana Michaud, who's been LARPing for seven years.

Fellow LARPer Kristi Starlight, who manages Stormhaven's social media pages, agrees.

"It's the weird kid friend group for sure," Starlight says. "I love watching new people come in and realize how nice of a community it is. Watching people open up, it's so good to watch."

Amtgard is always accepting new players, so long as they are willing to learn. And while LARPing revolves around the intricate choreography of sword-based combat, there are other ways to participate. Players can rank up by doing volunteer work, sewing tunics for other players and even cooking.

"If you're interested and you want to come hang out, we're here every Saturday," Curtiss says. "We're super open to the idea of people coming, that's how we keep going and create a new generation. Everyone has aspects in their lives that they bring to the table."

Yet because LARPers tend not to stifle themselves in an attempt to fit into a world that values conformity, outside reception is not always positive. Starlight and Michaud say the group sees a lot of criticism and hateful comments on their TikTok account.

"It gets really bad. There's a huge misconception that we're just a bunch of people who don't have lives and this is all we do," Michaud says. "Sure, some people are just so into it, but they also have lives. It's not just Amtgard all the time."

"There's like doctors and lawyers and stuff that come play. Not just nerds," Starlight adds. "Well, I guess we're all nerds."

Even so, the group doesn't let the detractors hold sway over them.

"People see us and they go, 'Oh, that's outside of the societal norms, so we don't like these guys,'" Michaud says. "But once you actually get into it and start talking to the people you realize we are just people who just come out here for fun." ♦

Amtgard Duchy of Stormhaven • Meets Saturdays at noon • Free • Manito Park • 1702 S. Grand Blvd. • facebook.com/groups/DuchyofStormhaven