Spokane's urban canopy gains nearly 800 more trees, a new round of ArtsFund's Community Accelerator Grant; plus, new music!

click to enlarge Spokane's urban canopy gains nearly 800 more trees, a new round of ArtsFund's Community Accelerator Grant; plus, new music!

TREE-RIFFIC

In late March, the Lands Council announced its lofty goal of planting 500 trees this spring through the help of volunteers and motivation from the 50th anniversary of Expo '74. In a newsletter sent out earlier this month, the nonprofit announced it had surpassed that goal by nearly 300 trees. Thanks to volunteers and partners, 782 new trees have been added to Spokane's urban canopy, providing shade and clean air to the community. If you're interested in volunteering, head to landscouncil.org for more information. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Spokane's urban canopy gains nearly 800 more trees, a new round of ArtsFund's Community Accelerator Grant; plus, new music!

A BIG BOOST

In 2023, ArtsFund and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation granted $10 million in grants to 671 Washington state arts and culture organizations through its Community Accelerator Grant program as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on nonprofit cultural organizations. The arts advocacy and grant-making organization based in Seattle recently announced a new round of 811 grantees. The grants range from $2,500 to $25,000 and are completely unrestricted, meaning recipients can use the money for whatever they see fit. Art Salvage Spokane, the Chewelah Performing and Cultural Arts Center, the MAC, Mobius, Imagine Jazz, Stage Left Theater, the Spokane Tribal Language and Culture Program, Spark Central, Terrain and Spokane Pride are among a long list of local grantees. For more information visit artsfund.org/accelerator. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online May 31:

click to enlarge Spokane's urban canopy gains nearly 800 more trees, a new round of ArtsFund's Community Accelerator Grant; plus, new music!

WILLIE NELSON, THE BORDER. Next time you hear someone stereotype stoners as lazy and unproductive, remind them that The Border is 91-year-old Willie Nelson's 75th solo studio album.

AROOJ AFTAB, NIGHT REIGN. The Grammy-winning Pakistani American singer and composer returns to thematically explore the late-night hours with her enthralling blurry blend of minimalist jazz fusion and Sufi sounds.

MAYA HAWKE, CHAOS ANGEL. The Stranger Things star and noted actually cool nepo baby blows most other actors/musicians out of the water with her breezy but melancholy indie folk. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

The story of Spokane's Kobluk family is the story of the Spokane Opera House — the centerpiece of Expo '74

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

The story of Spokane's Kobluk family is the story of the Spokane Opera House &mdash; the centerpiece of Expo '74

The city's nine-week celebration of the 50th anniversary of Expo '74

By Madison Pearson

The city's nine-week celebration of the 50th anniversary of Expo '74

Expo '74: Fifty Years Later

Expo '74: Fifty Years Later

The Expo mastermind's work to renew Spokane's urban core took him all over the world; the city wouldn't be the same without King Cole's vision

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Expo mastermind's work to renew Spokane's urban core took him all over the world; the city wouldn't be the same without King Cole's vision
More »

How Dmitrious Bistrevsky, a Ukrainian refugee who grew up in Spokane, became Darth Vader

By Seth Sommerfeld

How Dmitrious Bistrevsky, a Ukrainian refugee who grew up in Spokane, became Darth Vader

Former Spokane DJs and radio staff reunite to reminisce and honor friends

By Carrie Shriver

Former Spokane DJs and radio staff reunite to reminisce and honor friends

A new local organization supports the people of Palestine through a film festival and community events

By Azaria Podplesky

A new local organization supports the people of Palestine through a film festival and community events

Why I'll eat cyanide any day of the week

By Eliza Billingham

Why I'll eat cyanide any day of the week
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Mark Moore: Earth Tones

Mark Moore: Earth Tones @ Trackside Studio

Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • May 30- 5, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation