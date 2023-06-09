Submit your cute pet pics to the Inlander's Cover Pet Photo Contest by June 25!

click to enlarge Ali Blackwood Oriville Kittenbacher wants "mew" to share your cute pet photos!

C

click to enlarge Smokey the heeler was one of our 2019 Pet Issue photo contest winners, and made it onto the cover!

Dogs & Cats

Exotics 'n' More

All Creatures

click to enlarge Chey Scott Dellie presents a purr-fect example of how to compose your Cover Pet photo contest submissions.

Share your kitty’s best — and cutest — super meow-del pose! Submit photos of adult domestic cats, age one year old and up. (This is the general cat photo category.)





“Smol” and fluffy, this one’s for babies only, under 1 year old.





Is your doggo destined to be a star? Show them off in this best photo category! This category is for adult dogs only, age one year and up. (This is the general dog photo category.)





ip-yip, hooray for sweet, mischievous puppies, under 1 year old.





From feathered friends to pocket-sized rodent pals, and more! This category is for warm-blooded exotic pets like rodents, birds, hedgehogs etc. No dogs or cats allowed.





Thisss one’sss for sssnakes, lizardsss, fisssh and other ssscaled critters. No cats, dogs, or other furry friends allowed in this category.





There’s more to life than being cute, like having a serious job! Police work, shop animals, therapy, herding, guiding and more. (This category is open to all animals.)





Moo-ving on, we welcome our barnyard friends: cows, goats, horses, chickens, pigs and more. (While dogs and cats definitely do important work on farms, we created this category with other animals in mind.)





(This category is open to everyone: dogs, cats, snakes, cows, chickens, birds, etc.)



Costume Contest: For best-dressed animals: goofy costumes, custom couture, local team-spirit swag and more!



Silly Photos: From tongue-out “bleps” to bad hair day bloopers, we love ’em even as we’re laughing!



Outdoor Adventure Pets: Inland Northwest pets enjoy the outdoors year-round, too: hiking, swimming, camping and more!



Best Buds: A place for inseparable pairings and odd couples, with their BFF humans, favorite toy, and other animal pals. Photo submissions must have two creatures, and at least one must be a pet.



Sweet Seniors: We love to see those sweet, gray faces and misty-eyed gazes. We’re not crying, you are!



Here Comes Trouble: What? It definitely wasn’t me who ___ [tore apart this toy, ate your shoe, stole dinner off the table, etc.] This category is for photos of your pet getting into trouble or breaking the rules.



Rescue Rascals: Shelter pets are the best! This category is for adopted pets.



