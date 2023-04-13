The best-friend duo behind Page 42 hope to offer much more than secondhand books

click to enlarge Young Kwak photos Browsing the well-organized shelves at Page 42.

In East Spokane's Logan Neighborhood, Page 42 Bookstore is rewriting the traditional role of a used bookstore. Beyond selling affordable books and creating an inviting space for bookworms to explore, Page 42 offers personalized, monthly book subscriptions, creative in-store events and free books to underserved groups.

The shop's owners, lifelong best friends Emily Peterson and Alicia McCann — and Alicia's husband, Jacob ­— had long dreamed of having their own bookstore. Entrepreneurs at heart, the pair spent their childhoods hosting elaborate lemonade stands, making their own perfume and selling homemade jewelry in the hallways of their high school. Despite those many years of hustling their creative business ventures, a bookstore seemed more like the pair's "retirement plan" than an achievable reality. That all changed on Jan. 1, 2021.

"It was a passion project, but we didn't think it could be a profit project," Peterson says. "So when we got the opportunity to purchase Page 42 from the previous owners, we jumped on it immediately. We held hands and jumped feet first."

Becoming an owner of Page 42 was a natural progression for Peterson, who'd managed the bookstore for a few years while attending Gonzaga University. Before she was hired, she remembers being a spunky college student who nagged its then-owner about the store's organization, or lack thereof.

"The books were sorted by size and by color, not by the alphabet, and so I walked around the store roasting the owner," she says. "And so he said, 'If it's so bad, do you want a job fixing it up?'"

It was then when Peterson began to see the possibility for that bookstore she and McCann had imagined as kids. Now, two years since taking over, the duo's dream is thriving. With a workday that often starts with Donut Parade treats from next door, and a staff composed of family members and friends, they feel as though they don't truly "work."

"We don't have a boss that we hate, and we're not the boss that anybody hates," Peterson says. "It is more fun than I thought could be real. It's more fun than I thought could be achievable or profitable."

click to enlarge Page 42's owners: Jacob McCann, Alicia McCann and Emily Peterson.

Page 42 has evolved quite a bit since Peterson and McCann took over. The pair is dedicated to introducing the community to literature of all kinds through unique events and programs, from monthly used-book subscriptions ($17-$40) for all ages to their "Blind Date With a Book" section, which features books displayed with their covers intentionally obscured.

Page 42's "Borrow a Bookstore" program lets people rent the bookstore for private events. Customers can reserve it for private shopping sessions ($50, including a $20 shopping voucher), date night with a catered meal ($180), and book club meetups ($50 plus $15/person), with the option to add snacks and beverages.

In the spirit of building a community around accessible literacy, the store also features a kids account, fully funded by donations, that allows any student to take a book home for free.

"Our mission statement is community impact, one book at a time," McCann says. "We are looking at maximizing our community impact through the power of books, through the power of literature, and making sure that everyone has access to literature, through breaking income barriers and eliminating all of those problems."

Early this year, for example, Page 42 gave away 10,000 books in one day at a free book fair. Although they had anticipated it to be a three-day event, all the books were gone that first day after 1,500 people showed up.

"People are hungry for literature," Peterson says. "People were standing outside in the cold, ready to come inside — especially for kids' books — because it's free, because it's so exciting, because there's magic in the written word. There's magic in the print."

McCann and Peterson are intent on donating the books they can't sell. As a store that processes 120,000 books each year, they impressively hold true to this mission by only throwing away books that have been destroyed by mice or mold. After their free book fairs, Page 42 gives leftovers to individuals and organizations across Spokane, including rehab facilities, prisons and schools. McCann even recalls an individual who once came to their 25-cent book fair with the intention of starting a free library on an Air Force base.

"We are able to enable other people to make community impact," she says.

The best-friend booksellers won't stop there, as they've already generated five, seven, and 10-year plans for the business. Dreams for the future of Page 42 include opening a second location, expanding their online bookstore, running even bigger free book fairs, and, of course, uplifting the community, one book at a time.

"We're like a cup of tea for your soul," McCann says. "Come in, warm up, rest awhile." ♦

Page 42 Bookstore • 2174 N. Hamilton St. • Open Mon-Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 11 am-4 pm • page42bookstore.com • 509-202-2551