Water park revival, nonsequential heists; plus, new music!

MAKING WAVES

After debuting in the 1980s, trips to SPLASH DOWN water park in Spokane Valley became a summer staple for many Spokanites. Young kids gathered up the courage to go down the "toilet bowl" slide, and only the bravest dared to take on those daunting, swirly water slides. Since 2020, however, the park fronting I-90 has been lifeless, never reopening after initial pandemic restrictions forced water parks to close. Rumors circulated last year that the park was coming back, but due to vandalism and its original owners' decision to leave the business, that timeline never panned out. Now, Splash Down has again changed hands and is set to reopen in June, according to recent social media posts. (MADISON PEARSON)

TIME DISTORTION

Is it possible to write a show that can be watched in any order and still make sense? That's the goal of Netflix's KALEIDOSCOPE, which explores a complex vault heist out of sequence. Everyone finishes with the "White" episode, which shows what actually goes down during the heist. But the rest can be watched at random, with the service claiming it assigns viewers one of thousands of possible episode orders. Knowing that, I was surprised my experience started with "Yellow," which conveniently shows the lead character assembling his team several weeks before the heist. Still, it's fun trying to guess the plot twists as you jump back and forth in time, learning the aftermath of the heist, and the decades-old moments that inspired it, before finally seeing the crime itself. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on April 14.

METALLICA, 72 SEASONS. The metal legends explore how our early experiences shape our thinking (72 seasons = our first 18 years) while still bringing a heavy thrash.

FEIST, MULTITUDES. One, two, three, four, Leslie Feist has got some more / Indie pop songs that hit in your feelings core...

EL MICHELS AFFAIR & BLACK THOUGHT, GLORIOUS GAME. The Roots' ever-collaborative MC Black Thought teams up with the New York soul and funk band for some hip-hop that chops things up with the sharpened edge of live instrumentation. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

