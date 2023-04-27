Spokane Symphony updates, new Zags; plus, new music!

SYMPHONIC CELEBRATIONS

Don't be fooled by preconceptions of symphony orchestra concerts. They're some of the most fun and interesting events that Spokane has to offer. THE SPOKANE SYMPHONY recently announced its 2023-2024 season and it's stacked with special guests, nerdy celebrations and fun for the entire family. Highlights include a performance by world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma in September; a show dedicated solely to Looney Tunes' scores; a cosplay-friendly evening of pop-culture favorites from movies, TV, and videogames; the annual Beethoven's Ninth performance and much more. Head to the Symphony's website for the full calendar, season tickets and more: spokanesymphony.org. (MADISON PEARSON)

PORTAL COMBAT

After a rocky start to the offseason that saw the departure of players like guard Hunter Sallis, GONZAGA BASKETBALL seems to have fully retooled with a talented incoming class of transfers. Headlining the group is Creighton's Ryan Nembhard, brother of former Zags standout Andrew, who was arguably the best available point guard in the transfer pool. He should provide the true, traditional point-guard play the Zags were sorely missing last season. The Zags also took a short trek to Cheney to pick up a guard/forward who won Big Sky Player of the Year last season, Eastern Washington's Steele Venters (pictured). The Bulldogs also brought in Wyoming big Graham Ike, who was the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year before missing the whole season with a foot injury. The trio instantly vault next season's GU squad from a fringe Top 25 team to one that might be preseason Top 10. The Zags, once again, got dudes. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Apr. 28.

ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM. The EDM headliner who's likely to make you dance and cry releases a new album before kicking off his North American tour at the Gorge over Memorial Day weekend. Sunglasses may help, but we'll still see those tears streaming down your face. (SW)

THE NATIONAL, FIRST TWO PAGES OF FRANKENSTEIN. The National: Because 30-to-50-something white guys are brooding and emo, but think listening to "actual" emo music is uncouth. (SS)

FOURPLAY STRING QUARTET & NEIL GAIMAN, SIGNS OF LIFE. Enter, Sandman. Or, rather, the author of said title pens lyrics and stories to be set over the Aussie quartet's orchestral sounds. (SS)