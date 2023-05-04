Sappy stand-up, funds for artists; plus, new music!

A SAP FOR LAUGHS

Never has a stand-up special's stage been as packed with tree branches and ferns as the woodsy one in Mae Martin's new Netflix comedy special SAP. The tree-related title is a nod to the nonbinary performer's romantic streaks, a theme that also runs through the comic's Netflix dramedy series Feel Good. On stage in the faux woods, using a cut log as a cup rest, Martin crafts endearing, meandering stories about their parents, exes, rehab — with more tangents than punchlines. Yet rather than feel tedious, Sap, directed by Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own), felt soothing and left me wanting more from the charming yarn-spinner. The cherry on top is a wild bit about a huge moose — around these parts, that's relatable. (ELISSA BALL)

ARPA FOR ARTS

Individual artists in Spokane can now apply to receive federal funds from the AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT (ARPA) as part of the $81 million received by the city back in 2021. Earmarked for arts and cultural communities that were negatively impacted by the pandemic, and distributed by Spokane Arts, the funds are available to groups within the following broad definition: "Those who contribute to fashion and costume design, architecture, traditional and folk arts, culinary arts, and arts promotion and production work. It also includes both those who are paid AND those who are volunteering their time and talent for the benefit of the community." Because the funds are not competitive grants, applicants must only demonstrate eligibility, rather than propose a specific program or project. The first round is for individuals and households, with a deadline of June 15. Application periods for businesses/organizations and performing arts venues are coming soon. More at spokanearts.org/ARPA. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on May 5.

ED SHEERAN, - The ginger pop superstar singer-songwriter finishes out his mathematical cycle of albums (+, x, ÷, =, -) before even getting to square roots and algebraic equations. Coward.

BILLY WOODS & KENNY SEGAL, MAPS. NYC rapper Woods and LA producer Segal team up for another heady, chill-flow hip-hop album with help from guests like Danny Brown, Future Islands, Aesop Rock and more.

JENNY OWEN YOUNGS, FROM THE FOREST FLOOR. The singer-songwriter put the singing part on pause for a 12-song ambient folkie instrumental record meant to evoke the feelings of 24 hours in a forest. (SETH SOMMERFELD)