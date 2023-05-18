Celebrating 50 years since Expo '74, Community Cancer Fund announces fall road race; plus, new music!

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY

Spokanites love nothing more than to mark the anniversary of a major historic event, so you can bet that the EXPO '74 50th CELEBRATION is going to be a big deal. It is a big deal, though, because a ton of the work done to make Spokane presentable for the environmentally themed Expo all those decades ago set the table for the growth and development our fair Lilac City has seen since, and continues to undergo. The two-month 50th anniversary celebration is slated for May 4 through July 4, 2024, and the public is invited to take a quick survey to share what they'd like to see during the commemoration, ranging from exhibits to walking tours. Find more at visitspokane.com/expo-50. (CHEY SCOTT)

RUN FOR A CAUSE

Last week, the nonprofit Community Cancer Fund (CCF) announced a new road race coming to the streets of Spokane this fall, on Sept. 24. THE BOULEVARD RACE, which raises funds to support local cancer patients and their families via the work of CCF, takes participants past various historic landmarks including the Patsy Clark Mansion, the Fox Theater and Riverfront Park's Clocktower. Along with a special T-shirt designed by the Great PNW, finishers of the 4-mile race also receive a Rosauers Supermarkets coupon. Those participating in the inaugural race's fundraising VIP category ($500) get a Dan + Shay concert ticket, a meet-and-greet with the celebrity race starter and a limited edition race medal. Entry ($25 per person, event capped at 5,000 participants) is open now at boulevardrace.com. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on May 19.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, WALK AROUND THE MOON. DMB's annual Labor Day residency at the Gorge will feature some new tuneage this year thanks to the release of the group's 12th LP.

KESHA, GAG ORDER. The pop star still has to release her music via the label run by the producer she claims sexually assaulted her. Needless to say, the lyrical content is quite acidic.

ALEX LAHEY, THE ANSWER IS ALWAYS, YES. The melodic Aussie alt-rock singer-songwriter brings more witty observations that wrestle with her past relationships. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

