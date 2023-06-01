Spokane Arts departure; plus, new music!

ARTS PARTING

After helming Spokane Arts since 2016, MELISSA HUGGINS announced last week that she's departing her role as its executive director at the end of July. A list of the nonprofit's achievements during Huggins' seven-year tenure is long, and includes the installation of 17 new murals across the city (plus more than 100 art wraps on traffic signal boxes); a diverse array of new arts programming in poetry, film, theater, music and more; the introduction of 50 new public art sculptures; and the distribution of more than $1.3 million in grants to local artists and arts organizations. Huggins is departing the nonprofit for a new role with Whipsmart, a statewide organization focused on supporting creative entrepreneurs. A national search for Spokane Arts' new executive director is underway. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on June 2.

FOO FIGHTERS, BUT HERE WE ARE. After the passing of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters look to find musical healing and refuge through the power of arena-filling rock.

BULLY, LUCKY FOR YOU. Nashville's Alicia Bognanno is one of the most consistently great voices in modern grungy alt-rock, but how is the tour supporting Lucky for You not coming to Lucky You?

RANCID, TOMORROW NEVER COMES. Now 10 albums into a storied career, the old punk dogs of Rancid look to prove their bark is still as raw and potent as their bite.

McKINLEY DIXON, BELOVED! PARADISE! JAZZ!? The eclectic, poetic flow of McKinley Dixon is on full display in this appropriately jazzy collection of hip-hop introspection.

TANYA TUCKER, SWEET WESTERN SOUND. Before Tucker finally gets inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year, she looks to prove she's still got her fastball on her 26th album.

PROTOMARTYR, FORMAL GROWTH IN THE DESERT. The slow-burn sinister snarl of singer Joe Casey continues to give Protomartyr one of the most distinctively ominous and brutal sounds in the post-punk realm. (SETH SOMMERFELD)