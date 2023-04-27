The magic of Harry Potter comes to Spokane via an enchanting performance of the first movie's score

click to enlarge John Williams brought even more magic to the Potter saga.

It's hard to deny the cultural impact of Harry Potter. The book-based franchise is a bastion of popular culture, inspiring movies, theme parks, merchandise and an entire generation of young readers. Even as lifelong fans morally grapple with author J.K. Rowling's recent trans-exclusionary comments, they choose to bask in nostalgia rather than support the author directly. And so, the magic of the franchise continues to endure. The wonder of the Wizarding World visits Spokane on May 5 and 6 as the score of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is performed live alongside the film.

The event is put on by CineConcerts, a company founded by composer/conductor Justin Freer in 2013. Ahead of the performance, we talked with Freer about his love of film scores, the impact of John Williams and more. Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

INLANDER: How did the idea for CineConcerts come about?

FREER: Well, we're already a decade into this thing. The concept, or the form, was born out of a lifelong love and passion for music and film. Playing these film scores live is perhaps the best, and most pure way, to deliver the film's original intentions. This was done during the silent film era as well, but they were never rehearsed. The orchestras just improvised as the movie played. CineConcerts is much more complex and robust than that. It's also a great way to get local talent involved. In this case, we have musicians from the Spokane Symphony performing for this show.

Where did your love of music and film begin?

I started studying music when I was really young. I composed for the first time in middle school, and I had a band director that was really supportive of me. Looking back, I can safely say that I was given a really rare experience where I could compose for an entire band at such a young age. I went on to study music composition at UCLA.

Why the Harry Potter films?

The sheer grandness of an eight-film franchise is a great challenge. I continue to love the way that the movies tell the stories with the cinematography and the music. It's also a beautiful opportunity to bring new life to that franchise, because the Potter franchise not only connects with millions of people around the world, but allows people to relive that adventure all over again. It's an opportunity to create a new shared experience and feel the power of the music.

Do you have a favorite part of the Sorcerer's Stone score?

I happen to have a lot of favorite moments [laughs], but the Quidditch match is fun just because of the sheer challenge. It's packed with power and a fanciful sense of flight — all of the characters are overcoming great odds, I just love that scene. I think John Williams does that well. He also does an incredible job with the more intimate parts of the score. Like when Harry sees his parents in the Mirror of Erised. He captures the loneliness and isolation so well.

Are you a big John Williams fan?

It's safe to say that John Williams is responsible for so many young musicians becoming inspired to create music. They might not know it, but that's the beauty of music and film — you're often moved in ways that you're completely unaware of. Williams is a treasure that we all cherish. He's a part of my earliest music memories. He taught me that music is so much more than notes on a page. He uses musical color, timbre and texture to tell a story like none other. He created the soundtrack to my life. ♦

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert • Fri, May 5 at 8 pm and Sat, May 6 at 2 pm • $39-$115 • First Interstate Center for the Arts • 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. • firstinterstatecenter.org