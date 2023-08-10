The Pet Issue

The results are in — and wow are they cute!

Way back in March, we started planning our Inlander Cover Pet photo contest. In June, readers submitted a treasure trove of photos that our team of judges pored over. (For hours. We sequestered ourselves in the conference room and called it "work.")

In addition to the hundreds of delightful photos our readers provided of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, there were horses (miniature and tall), lizards and birds, including parrots and some really fancy chickens. There was an adorable axolotl, even a praying manti (a dubious pet, but a very cute photo). We did question the decision to enter a photo of a moose. (FYI to the submitter: That is not a pet.)

After considerable debate and several rounds of judging, we settled on the five best submissions in each of our 15 categories. And five exemplary photos were selected to advance to the Best in Show category.

Then it was up to voters to choose the winners, so on to the big reveal!

— Anne McGregor, Section Editor

PET ISSUE 2023

From abandoned in a barn to Inlander Cover Pet 2023, meet the fluffy white kitty who stole voters' hearts

Best in Show: The Runners-Up

Faithful Fields rescues and rehabilitates dogs, partnering with prisons and other nonprofits to train them and lead them toward a better future

Local artisans are catering to the needs of pet owners, creating everything from special treats to "outfits" and also offering ways to honor a pet's passing

Rachel Moore not only trains and shows dogs, she also creates artful portraits of canines &mdash; and cats

Every pet has a unique backstory, but there were some photos we just had to learn more about

Inlander Cover Pet: 2023 photo contest winners

