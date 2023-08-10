The Pet Issue

Way back in March, we started planning our Inlander Cover Pet photo contest. In June, readers submitted a treasure trove of photos that our team of judges pored over. (For hours. We sequestered ourselves in the conference room and called it "work.")

In addition to the hundreds of delightful photos our readers provided of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, there were horses (miniature and tall), lizards and birds, including parrots and some really fancy chickens. There was an adorable axolotl, even a praying manti (a dubious pet, but a very cute photo). We did question the decision to enter a photo of a moose. (FYI to the submitter: That is not a pet.)

After considerable debate and several rounds of judging, we settled on the five best submissions in each of our 15 categories. And five exemplary photos were selected to advance to the Best in Show category.

Then it was up to voters to choose the winners, so on to the big reveal!

— Anne McGregor, Section Editor

PET ISSUE 2023