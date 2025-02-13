The Red Room Lounge lives on, money for Spokane creatives; plus. new music!

RED ROOM REVIVAL

After a massive outpouring of community support in the wake of owner Craig Larsen's death, the remaining folks behind Red Room Lounge have decided to reopen for at least a few months. One of the hubs for the downtown music scene, the (now temporary) closure of Red Room left many in the music scene feeling adrift as the spot catered to such a wide variety of tastes. While there's no guarantee that the venue is back for the long run, it's a welcome reprieve for many still dealing with the grief. Reminder: If you want cultural spaces like Red Room to keep existing, folks need to get out and actually attend the shows. (SETH SOMMERFELD)



BANKING ON CREATIVES

On Sun, Feb. 9, Spokane Arts announced a partnership with Media Credit Union, allowing members of the Spokane art community to gain membership with the institution. Spokane Arts Executive Director Skyler Oberst (above) says that volunteers and artists on the nonprofit's roster now have access to financial services provided by Media Credit Union. This furthers Spokane Arts' mission of giving Spokane's creatives the resources they need to build sustainable careers and ensuring full-time artists can retire comfortably in Spokane. "As a longstanding member of the film and theater community, I understand and relate to the strengths, resilience, and invaluable contributions of those in our creative economy," Media Credit Union CEO Sarah Dahmen said in a press release. "Artists and storytellers shape culture, challenge perspectives, and ignite meaningful conversations. By welcoming Spokane Arts into our membership, more creatives have equitable access to the financial tools and education they need to thrive." (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 14.

HORSEGIRL, PHONETICS ON AND ON

Under the guidance of producer Cate Le Bon, the young Chicago trio step out from shoegaze and get more jangly and odd on their sophomore album.

BARTEES STRANGE, HORROR

The indie rocker-turned-full-on-genre-blurring singer-songwriter expands his sound even further with production contributions from Jack Antonoff and more.

THE LUMINEERS, AUTOMATIC

Stomp-clap-hey folk pop will (unfortunately) never die. (SETH SOMMERFELD)