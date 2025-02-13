The Red Room Lounge lives on, money for Spokane creatives; plus. new music!

RED ROOM REVIVAL
After a massive outpouring of community support in the wake of owner Craig Larsen's death, the remaining folks behind Red Room Lounge have decided to reopen for at least a few months. One of the hubs for the downtown music scene, the (now temporary) closure of Red Room left many in the music scene feeling adrift as the spot catered to such a wide variety of tastes. While there's no guarantee that the venue is back for the long run, it's a welcome reprieve for many still dealing with the grief. Reminder: If you want cultural spaces like Red Room to keep existing, folks need to get out and actually attend the shows. (SETH SOMMERFELD)
BANKING ON CREATIVES
THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 14.
HORSEGIRL, PHONETICS ON AND ON
Under the guidance of producer Cate Le Bon, the young Chicago trio step out from shoegaze and get more jangly and odd on their sophomore album.
BARTEES STRANGE, HORROR
The indie rocker-turned-full-on-genre-blurring singer-songwriter expands his sound even further with production contributions from Jack Antonoff and more.
THE LUMINEERS, AUTOMATIC
Stomp-clap-hey folk pop will (unfortunately) never die. (SETH SOMMERFELD)