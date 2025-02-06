The Spokane Chinese Association celebrates Lunar New Year with culture fair and performances at The Fox

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Spokane Chinese Association Celebrate the Year of the Snake with dragon dancers and more.

Dig out your brightest red clothing, it's time to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Though the holiday was officially observed on Jan. 29, the Spokane Chinese Association is hosting its annual cultural fair and performances this weekend.

Lunar New Year follows the lunar calendar based on the cycles of the moon, unlike the Western solar calendar that's determined by Earth's cycle around the sun. Commonly celebrated in Asian countries such as China, Vietnam, Thailand and Korea, each culture has its own traditions but largely follows the Chinese zodiac system.

This year ushers in the Year of the Wood Snake, symbolizing wisdom, charm, elegance, intuition and transformation.

Due to its large Asian diaspora, Washington state declared the Lunar New Year as an official state holiday in 2024.

Holding Lunar New Year celebrations locally since 2004, the Spokane Chinese Association aims to share its Chinese heritage with the Inland Northwest.

"Through vibrant dance, inspiring music and a sense of community, we honor the traditions that connect us and celebrate the shared values that bring us together," says Weiling Zhu, president of the Spokane Chinese Association.

Up until 2023, the group hosted its annual cultural fair and Lunar New Year performances at local school auditoriums. Yet due to growing demand over the years, there's now enough support and interest to host the event at the Fox Theater.

"The population has changed quite a bit for the Chinese population in this area," Zhu says. "I mean, I can't say for the Asian [community] as a whole, but my observation is that even the Asian population has grown significantly over the years."

To kick off Saturday's festivities, a free cultural fair starts at 1 pm. There will be a number of family-friendly activities, including calligraphy, board games, storytelling, magic shows, traditional Lunar New Year snacks and a photobooth.

Zhu says that after moving the event to the Fox in 2023, even with very little advertising, around 5,000 people attended the past two years. Free snacks were gone in 30 minutes, and calligraphy supplies were exhausted within the first hour.

"We are a nonprofit, our goal is not to make money, but our goal is to be able to provide affordable access to our public," she says.

This year's 4 pm performance is free for children under 12 thanks to community sponsors. Additionally, each ticket holder is entered into a raffle for $1,000 worth of gift cards, also provided by various sponsors.

"Whoever wins, they are going to be busy taking their friends or family out," Zhu says.

The performances are a culmination of over 10 months of practice and hard work by community members and volunteers who are presenting a professional show with traditional costumes purchased directly from China. That includes the crowd-favorite dragon dancers, led by Master Li, a fourth-generation apprentice of kung fu legend Master Huo Yuan Jia.

Martial arts and taichi performances are shared by the Spokane Taichi Team, plus there's musical performances from the Spokane Chinese Choir, featuring local composer Steve Chen's original arrangements. Other musical acts include the 60-person ensemble of the Spokane Chinese Church Grand Choir.

"We always try our best to invite one or two other Asian groups to be on this stage of the Fox," Zhu says. "This year we have, for instance, the Hmong community — their dance was so vibrant and happy and just full of spirit."

A 90-year-old calligrapher who's guiding the calligraphy booth at the cultural fair will also showcase the art live on stage.

World-renowned pianist Archie Chen is a highlight of the evening. Spokane born and raised, Chen has performed on some of the most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall and the Vatican Auditorium.

"How often would you get to see all these precious moments live in Spokane?" Zhu says. ♦

Lunar New Year Fair and Show • Sat, Feb. 8; culture fair at 1 pm, show at 4 pm • $13-$23 • All ages • The Fox Theater • 1001 W. Sprague Ave. • foxtheaterspokane.org • 509-624-1200