The year 2013 saw the debut of many a classic TV series, but you may not remember these

By

click to enlarge The year 2013 saw the debut of many a classic TV series, but you may not remember these
Hemlock Grove was one of Netflix's first original series.

Remember 2013? Barack Obama was sworn in for a second term, Rush was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and there were only six Fast & Furious movies — good times. It was also the year when TV hits like Orange Is the New Black, Rick & Morty, and Bates Motel made their debuts. You know those, but you probably don't recall these obscurities from 2013. I barely do, and I reviewed 'em back then.

BANSHEE (2013-16)

Before he became Homelander on The Boys, Antony Starr was Lucas Hood, a less psychotic (but still brutal) criminal hiding out in the Amish country town of Banshee. While he's posing as the local sheriff, he discovers that his ex (Ivana Milicevic) is also ensconced in Banshee under a fake identity — what a coincidence! The hyper-violent, little-seen Banshee is a gritty, twisty crime-noir action thriller that would have exploded on HBO, but instead floundered for four seasons on Cinemax.

HEMLOCK GROVE (2013-15)

Speaking of Pennsylvania, there's weirdness afoot in the rundown steel town of Hemlock Grove (with a lovely name like that?). Hemlock Grove was one of Netflix's first originals, so it didn't have to make much sense, it just had to look cool — and no one looked cooler than perpetually white-clad local heiress Olivia Godfrey (Famke Janssen) in 2013. The three-season series was a chaotic collision of science and the supernatural and probably best viewed with herbal enhancement.

ROGUE (2013-17)

After FX's The Shield and AMC's Mad Men, other cable networks jumped headlong on original programming looking for a hit — DirecTV even launched the exclusive channel Audience Network (narrator: There was no audience). A pre-Westworld Thandiwe Newton carried the hardboiled crime drama Rogue for three seasons, leading a sprawling cast of "hey, I know them" actors (including Yellowstone's Cole Hauser). Rogue is The Wire for Dummies.

ORPHAN BLACK (2013-17)

It's the show you've heard about for years but likely have never watched: Orphan Black, the critically lauded sci-fi drama that should have made Tatiana Maslany a star but instead only earned her an Emmy and a consolation prize in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Over five seasons, Maslany played 14 distinct characters, "sister" clones who escaped from a covert eugenics operation. Orphan Black is a wild, emotional ride and a modern sci-fi milestone.

UNDER THE DOME (2013-15)

In the summer of 2013, CBS promised a one-season-and-done thriller series in the form of Under the Dome, an adaptation of Stephen King's 2009 novel. But then, the series about a small town trapped in a giant dome (obvs) became a hit, and CBS dragged it out for two more seasons. Greedy move, but Under the Dome is still a taut mystery early on, with excellent performances from Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) and even Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight).

YOUR PRETTY FACE IS GOING TO HELL (2013-19)

This is a drama-heavy list so far — time to lighten the hell up. Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell is an office comedy set in Hades, starring Henry Zebrowski (The Last Podcast on the Left) as a damned, khakis-clad soul working desperately to climb up the corporate underworld ladder... to what end? Why do any of us do it? Makes you think. Anyway: YPFIGTH is most notable for featuring the best Satan ever, Matt Servitto (of Banshee, coincidentally).

UP LATE WITH ALEC BALDWIN (2013)

At the height of his 30 Rock fame, MSNBC handed Alec Baldwin his own Friday late-night talk show in October 2013, Up Late. At the time, he said, "I'm going to do it for a year, then we'll see what happens." By November, MSNBC had canceled the show and fired Baldwin, much to the disappointment of his dozens of viewers. Also in 2013, MSNBC corporate cousin Syfy aired, and quickly canceled, a Joe Rogan conspiracy series — a real banner year for NBCUniversal. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Flashback"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Five sober TV series

By Bill Frost

Five sober TV series

Five '09 series worth revisiting today

By Bill Frost

Five '09 series worth revisiting today

We watched 16 pilot episodes of this fall's new TV series so that you don't have to

By Josh Bell

We watched 16 pilot episodes of this fall's new TV series so that you don't have to
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

New Minecraft exhibit at the MAC showcases the best-selling game's global impact in a fully immersive setting

By Chey Scott

New Minecraft exhibit at the MAC showcases the best-selling game's global impact in a fully immersive setting

Wazzu wins, live music at the desk; plus, new music!

Wazzu wins, live music at the desk; plus, new music!

Eli Francovich talks about his book, the state of wolf recovery, and the divide over an apex predator almost lost

By Summer Sandstrom

Eli Francovich talks about his book, the state of wolf recovery, and the divide over an apex predator almost lost

Naomi Rodgers discusses portraying icon Tina Turner in the new musical Tina

By Seth Sommerfeld

Naomi Rodgers discusses portraying icon Tina Turner in the new musical Tina
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Sacred Salmon Painting

Sacred Salmon Painting @ Coeur d'Alene Casino

Sat., Sept. 16, 2-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Bill Frost

Bill Frost has been a journalist and TV reviewer since the 4:3-aspect-ratio ’90s. His pulse-pounding prose has been featured in The Salt Lake Tribune, The Inlander, Las Vegas Weekly, SLUG Magazine, and many other dead-tree publications. He's currently a senior writer and streaming TV reviewer for CableTV.com,...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 14-20, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation