Theater on the Verge stages gay classic Torch Song at Hamilton Studios for the first time in Spokane history

click to enlarge Don Hamilton photo Marianne McLaughlin returns to the stage as Ma Beckoff after a 9-year hiatus.

Before Troy Nickerson and Chris Jensen founded Theater on the Verge last year, the duo imagined bringing Harvey Fierstein's queer classic Torch Song to Spokane. The Tony-award-winning show, which was turned into a movie in 1988, follows drag queen and torch singer Arnold Beckoff as he searches for family, love and respect in 1970s New York.

"When I was a kid that was the first gay film I probably ever saw and it was the first time I ever saw representation of gay people in a film," Nickerson says. "And even though I wasn't out ... it was so powerful."

Part of that power, Nickerson thinks, came from how the main character was portrayed. Instead of a story where the protagonist must overcome discrimination and bigotry for being queer, Torch Song allows its lead to aim for something simpler.

"It was really quite radical how a gay man at that period of time, in the '70s, was looking for normalcy, like a normal relationship and family and husband," he explains. "At that period of time I never even thought that was a possibility. So it's just something I have hung on to."

While it's not the first show Nickerson and Jenson produced together as they originally pictured, Torch Song — which has never been performed in the Inland Northwest before — shows at Hamilton Studio from July 17 to Aug. 2. It's Theater on the Verge's second stage production, with Jensen as the show's producer and Nickerson directing.

click to enlarge Don Hamilton photo Though it deals with intense topics, Torch Song is a comedy at heart.

While the show is undeniably a queer story, Nickerson says it gained popularity because its message about finding family is one most can relate to.

"It's this piece about characters who were, at the time, sort of off the beaten path," Jensen says. "You know, drag was not at the center of culture nearly in the same way, it's far more mainstream now thanks to things like RuPaul's Drag Race and so [Fierstein] was writing about these liminal characters in this space that a lot of people didn't know about."

Jensen saw the film for the first time when he was a college student in the mid '90s and had similar feelings. He was struggling to come to terms with his sexuality at the time, and to alleviate some pressure his friend brought over the VHS tape to watch together.

"It really floored me. Other gay representations in movies were nothing like this, where it was just about a person trying to sort of create a life for himself and create his chosen family," Jensen says. "All the stories I had seen up to that point were about AIDS, and those are really important stories, they need to be told, but when I was 18, I didn't really relate to that. That wasn't my story, you know, this was much more something that actually was hopeful."

click to enlarge Don Hamilton photo

Beyond their own connections, Jensen and Nickerson feel that this time in our country's history, as queer rights and especially trans rights are in danger, is the perfect moment to show Torch Song.

"All [Arnold Beckoff] wants is love and respect, but there are a lot of circles in this country right now where that is no longer valued. Our lives and our rights, and all of these things are being called into question more now than I feel they have been in recent years," Jensen says. "Having a piece that's just saying 'Look, this person deserves everything that you have and is worthy of everything that you have.' So, I think that's really resonated."

Though the story follows Arnold (Jonah Taylor) as he searches for family, one of his most complicated relationships in the show is with his own mother (Marianne McLaughlin).

Ma Beckoff is a conservative Jewish woman who doesn't agree with her son being gay, or his choice to adopt a gay teenage son. When she comes to visit from Florida the two get into a series of arguments.

Yet, even though the two have this contentious relationship, both are grieving the loss of their respective partners, Nickerson says. There's a tragic dynamic around whose grief matters more.

"It gets pretty intense, but it's as funny as funny can be. The thing about [Fierstein's] writing, too, is he just didn't make it that Ma is this horrible person," Nickerson explains. "I mean, she struggles to get it for sure, but then again, he struggles to let her into his life as well. So there's blame on both sides."

"You know, at one point she's like, 'You cut me out of your life and blame me for not being there,'" Jensen says, finishing Nickerson's thought.

Towards the end of the show, Ma and Arnold finally have a hopeful conversation where both of them work to understand one another better.

"I'm so excited just to be telling this story and bringing it here to Spokane," Nickerson says. "These actors are incredible, and so I'm kind of creating our own version of what we want to say and how we want to do the show." ♦

Torch Song • July 17-Aug. 1; Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm • $37.50 • Hamilton Studio • 1427 W. Dean Ave. • theaterontheverge.com