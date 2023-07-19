USL Spokane team name reveal and World Cup watch party this Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo USL Spokane has another exciting round of announcements this Friday at Brick West.

S occer fever is spreading across the globe as the Women’s World Cup kicks off this week, and Spokane is not immune. In fact, there’s reason to expect even more of a frenzy here locally.



On Friday, July 21, USL Spokane, the organization bringing men’s and women’s professional soccer teams to the Inland Northwest, is making a big announcement at Brick West Brewing Co. ahead of the U.S. Women National Team’s World Cup opener against Vietnam.



They’re hosting a watch party for the game, which kicks off at 6 pm, but the fun starts at 4 pm for the USL Spokane event. The organization plans to reveal the team name, colors and crest for the USL League One men’s team, which will begin play this fall at the new ONE Spokane Stadium.



The big reveal is set for 5 pm sharp, at which point all the information on the men’s team will go public.



After that, branded merchandise is available for purchase, plus there’s a photo booth and some giveaways for fans. Beverages from Brick West will also be available, and because the big event is going down at dinner time, local food trucks are also on site.



Spokane’s new men’s team will begin play in USL League One, the third level on the national soccer pyramid, next spring. The soon-to-be 14-team league features clubs from cities as large as Charlotte, North Carolina, and a team joining in 2025 based in Brooklyn, as well as historically successful clubs like the Richmond Kickers, winners of the 1995 U.S. Open Cup.



Friday’s reveal at Brick West is free to attend, but considering it is also a watch party for the U.S. Women’s National Team — the top ranked team in the world, and looking to win a third consecutive World Cup — fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a good seat.