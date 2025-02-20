Vintage Print moves spaces, Whitworth gains a Balazs piece; plus, new music!

BOVEY'S BOULEVARD

After the closure of Atomic Threads Boutique nearly a year ago, the historic, triangular-shaped Boulevard Building on the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street has sat vacant... until now. Chris Bovey — local artist, Garland Theater co-owner and the man behind Vintage Print & Neon — snatched up the lease for the building and will be moving his storefront from the Garland District into the significantly larger space. In a recent Instagram post, Bovey also mentions that part of the Bovey Boneyard, his neon sign collection, will also move into the building. He's aiming for a grand opening in May. (MADISON PEARSON)

BEHOLD, BALAZS

Whitworth University's Permanent Art Collection received a behemoth of a donation from Messiah Lutheran Church last November in the form of a piece of art made by late local sculptor Harold Balazs. The work is a reredos, an ornamental screen covering the wall at the back of an altar. It features symbols from the life of Christ across four massive panels of cast concrete, together measuring 6 feet wide and 28 feet high. Bouten Construction uninstalled the artwork from the wall of the church and recently moved it to Whitworth, where it now resides in the HUB Dining Hall Crow's Nest. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 21.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, THE CONSEQUENCE

The melodic metalcore stalwart returns for more headbang-worthy thrashing on its ninth studio album.

TATE MCRAE, SO CLOSE TO WHAT

The dancer-turned-pop star delivers another album of songs that sound like they were made and sung by a dancer.

GAYTHEIST, THE MUSTACHE STAYS

The queer Portland trio delivers another much-needed barrage of melodic punk fury. (SETH SOMMERFELD)