Volunteers of America's Mardi Bras fundraiser gathers essential items for local women in need

click to enlarge
Any woman can imagine the horror
Donate new bras, underwear, hygiene items and more for Mardi Bras.
of starting their menstrual cycle only to realize they’re completely without any hygiene products.
This is the harsh reality often experienced by many unhoused women, and which Volunteers of America Eastern Washington seeks to address via its annual Mardi Bras fundraiser
.
“I don’t think that there’s any woman out there [who] would be okay with just not using any product during their period,” says Beth McRae, director of development at Volunteers of America (VOA) and co-owner of the downtown Spokane bar Berserk.
Started in 2017 by VOA’s past development director, Jon Carollo, Mardi Bras rallies community members to donate feminine hygiene products that are then distributed at Volunteers of America’s Hope House and Transitions’ Women’s Hearth.
“[Jon] was in the shelter and someone asked for a tampon and [staff] said, ‘We don’t have tampons’ and he’s like ‘That’s a problem!’” recalls Rae-Lynn Barton, VOA’s marketing and communications director.
Carollo’s solution was to launch Mardi Bras, a fundraiser happening around the same time as Mardi Gras, the Christian celebration before Lent fasting.
Anyone can organize a Mardi Bras party: book clubs, retirement communities and breweries, to name a few. McRae’s bar Berserk, which often hosts live music and is known for its pinball arcade area, is getting ready to host its fifth Mardi Bras event on March 1.
“We have such an awesome community in downtown Spokane…it’s kinda effortless hosting an event here,” she says.
That and McRae’s role as VOA’s development director resulted in the Mardi Bras fundraiser becoming an annual tradition at Berserk. People can also bring in donations (cash or items) to the bar throughout the month. A portion of proceeds from Berserk’s Mardi Bras event goes to VOA, too. Items typically needed most are regular bras, nursing and maternity bras, socks, tampons, chest binders, and bus passes.
The biggest need this year, however, Barton says is underwear of all sizes. Sports bras and deodorants are also in high demand.
Other local businesses collecting Mardi Bras donations include The Blissful Whisk (1612 N. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley), Canopy Credit Union (601 W. Mallon Ave.), all four regional YMCA locations, and the VOA administrative office (525 W. Second Ave.) throughout the month of February. On March 1, from 2 to 4 pm, donations can also be dropped off at Hope House Shelter (318 S. Adams St.)
“I think a lot of people think it’s just Hope House and Transitions that [the fundraiser] benefits, but it impacts so many people in the community,” McRae says. “Giving women who are homeless the dignity to have a new bra or new pair of underwear is sometimes that one thing that they need to just lift them up to go through another day.”
Besides donating items or cash, another way to help during Mardi Bras is to purchase items from VOA’s Amazon wishlist
, or by volunteering with the organization.
Concerning Berserk’s upcoming Mardi Bra event, McRae simply asks for people “to show up like they always do and help the community like they always do.”
“And come have fun.”
Mardi Bra Fundraiser • Sat, March 1 from 8 pm-2 am • 21+ • Berserk • 125 S. Stevens St. • facebook.com/berserkbarspokane • 509-315-5101