With Space Queers comedy show, LGBTQ+ standup comedians and allies gather to laugh, sometimes about the hard stuff

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Go on an intergalactic adventure with Space Queers.

For comedian and performer Camrynne Sullivan, getting into the standup comedy scene after moving back to Spokane in 2021 was... interesting.

Compared to the more diverse clubs in New York City, where she was living and studying improv when the pandemic started, Sullivan says the rooms in Spokane didn't seem to get her jokes sometimes.

She identifies as a lesbian or queer person — "I don't think you can type Big Dyke Energy," she says — and started signing up to perform with one of her friends, Jared Lyons-Wolf, who had also moved back to Spokane with his husband.

"We both missed the New York comedy scene so much. It was so queer," Sullivan says. "We were also realizing that our jokes that landed in New York, because our audience was similar to us, weren't landing as well with our audiences at the Spokane Comedy Club."

So they started a queer open mic night at nYne Bar & Bistro, where comics gather every Tuesday at 8 pm for their chance to work on material.

At first, the signup sheet prioritized LGBTQ+-identifying comics first, and allies second, but now Sullivan says the order doesn't matter. If you're straight, it's assumed you're an ally, Sullivan says, and if you make an ass of yourself, like the dude who made a "joke" about wanting to pee on people because "that's what gay people do," you won't be invited back.

"We don't tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism — those jokes aren't funny," Sullivan says.

Springboarding off the success of that show, which has encouraged many people to try comedy for the first time, Sullivan started Space Queers, a comedy showcase at Lucky You Lounge that's packed the venue's basement three times so far.

"Spokane has this untapped queer comedic power," Sullivan says. "There's so many funny queer people here who came out of the woodwork."

On June 29, Space Queers is getting a shot at Lucky You's main stage upstairs, for their Pride Spectacular. About 15 performers are set to get on stage during the show, which Sullivan says features some drag performances in addition to comedy.

While there's not a theme, per se, similar to other comics, the LGBTQ+ storytellers' comedy is often a result of tragedy plus time, Sullivan says.

"There's always elements of our experience which often include tragedy from oppressive laws and people who don't view us as human and deserving of civil rights," Sullivan says. "But the show is just queer joy. It is just pure fun and silliness. It's spectacular."

At the start of each show, Sullivan, in her astronaut costume, asks everyone in the audience to recite the Space Pledge, which she promises is funny and uniting. If you want to learn what it is, you've got to go to the show, she says.

"Everyone pledges they are a space queer, and we're having this night where they're all the same," Sullivan says. "Allies are so welcome."

She's also happy to report that in addition to lots of laughs, some people have even found love at Space Queers.

"People have gotten together, are in relationships now," Sullivan says. "It's a great place to take someone on a date, especially if you're queer. ... To be there is to have fun." ♦

Space Queers Pride Spectacular • Thu, June 29 at 8 pm • $15 • 21+ • Lucky You Lounge • 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. • luckyyoulounge.com/events • Instagram @officialspacequeers