With the Christmas holiday almost here, here are some gift-giving traditions around the world

click to enlarge Gifts wrapped in the Japanese style.

'Tis the season when bright, wrapped packages are exchanged. Whether the gift is for a loved one or your Secret Santa exchange, there's always thrill when receiving.

Gifting is universal, but many cultures have unique traditions about presents, so let's spin the globe and explore some of them. Whatever your own gifting traditions are, there's something wonderful in knowing the unique ways different world cultures show their love and appreciation with a gift.

ICELAND

A gift tradition appealing to every bibliophile's heart is Iceland's "book flood." A 2022 Smithsonian Magazine article about the fascinating custom explains that Icelanders give books to each other on Dec. 24, which they then unwrap and read late into the night.

While the article points out that custom's prevalence is maybe overinflated by the imaginations of bibliophiles everywhere, Icelanders embrace this reputation. This book flood began during WWII, in 1944, when paper (unlike many other items) wasn't rationed, making books an affordable gift.

THAILAND

In Thai culture, inexpensive, thoughtful gifts are given so the recipient doesn't feel uncomfortable — and how the gifts are presented is key. People don't rip wrapping paper with abandon, as that is considered rude. Instead, it's done carefully, with the paper set aside rather than thrown away. The color of the paper is also important. Black, blue, and green are colors used at funerals and not appropriate for a gift. Yellow, gold, and other bright colors are preferred.

ROMANIA

Kids in Romania don't have to wait until the end of December before their presents arrive. They start the festivities with Saint Nicholas Day on Dec. 6. Early that morning (or late the prior night), children find presents in their laced-up boots. The good ones might find sweets or books, while the naughty ones receive sticks.

KENYA

The Maasai people of Kenya and Northern Tanzania have an unforgettable way of presenting a gift: by spitting on it. In Maasai culture, spitting isn't viewed as a derogatory gesture, but considered a blessing and as a way to bring fortune. (They also spit on newborn babies and brides on their wedding day.) It's a way to share their water, which is viewed as sacred.

AUSTRALIA

Underneath most Australian's Christmas trees you probably won't find warm sweaters, fuzzy socks, or comfy slippers, since December is their summer. Instead you might find swimwear, beach towels, and sunglasses. Likewise, you may not recognize Santa since he often wears flip-flops, a T-shirt and shorts, and might carry a surfboard.

ARGENTINA

The gifting traditions of Argentina are more familiar, but you won't find kids waking up at the crack of dawn on Christmas Day to tear into their presents. Christmas Eve is the night families gather together, exchanging gifts and toasts at midnight. It's also common to find crowds of people still awake at midnight and beyond — folks even traditionally set off fireworks at midnight, with some going to clubs and parties afterwards.

IRELAND

Similar to the U.S., Irish people give gifts for birthdays, Christmas, and to a host when a guest is invited to their home. However, when any gift is offered, it's considered polite for the recipient to refuse it once, or even twice before accepting it. While there isn't any historical documentation to confirm this, one theory about the practice of refusing a gift is that it may have started during the Great Famine (1845-1852) when people had little to share.

JAPAN

In Japan, the wrapping of the gift is as valued as the item itself. Traditionally, gifts are wrapped in patterned fabric (furoshiki) instead of paper. Gifts are offered in both hands with a slight bow and words of appreciation. The present itself might be fruit. Gifting fruit is an ancient tradition in Japan, where it's been left at Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines for centuries. Giving someone fruit indicates respect and appreciation. Also, it's edible and it won't clutter up the home, ideal for a Japanese culture that values orderliness and minimalism. ♦