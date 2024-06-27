A quick summer (aka construction season) update from Spokane-area food purveyors

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Shelby's Burgers

For every summer enthusiast excited about picnics, ice cream cones and new restaurants, there's a pessimist somewhere dreading insects, sticky hands and traffic. Yes, summer fun can come with some minor drawbacks, but don't let that ruin your groove. Practice a little bit of extra patience, then go ahead and reward yourself with an extra treat.

BURGERS, BRUNCH AND ROADWORK

Sometimes it seems there are only two seasons in Spokane: winter and construction. On June 11, city crews began installing a new water transmission line along Cheney-Spokane Road. The road is open from U.S. Route 195 to the popular retail area, but is closed starting just after the Latah Creek Animal Hospital to Cedar Road.

Latah Bistro, Chaps Diner and Bakery, Latah Latte, Shelby's Burgers, Wine and Taps, and Yoke's Fresh Market are all still open and accessible, but being cut off from the nearby Eagle Ridge development and Cheney has impacted normal summer business. The city says road work is expected to last until October.

A new water transmission line is an important infrastructure update for the growing area. But so far, construction crews have accidentally hit a gas line and a water line, interrupting service for a few meals at Chaps Diner. Yet as of Friday morning on June 21, the bakery was full of customers again and operating as normal as possible.

The city's website encourages customers to make a special effort to support their favorite businesses along Cheney-Spokane Road. Still, some drivers complain that it's difficult to figure out how to access the area. Signage currently directs cars where to turn, sometimes onto dirt or gravel or across a torn up median. Next to the businesses there are two lanes of moving traffic, one for each direction.

According to Kirstin Davis, the city's public works communication manager, property owners were first notified of the upcoming construction in February, with subsequent letters in March and May.

BEAUTIFUL CELEBRATIONS

It's a mantra in the culinary world that you eat with your eyes first. Carrie Hansen knows that to be true — she's been expertly decorating delicious, decadent cakes at Rosauers for 25 years. This summer, she got a special shout out for her work. Hansen was invited to Houston, Texas, to participate in Cake'd, the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association's cake decorating competition.

On June 10 and 11, Hansen created a three-tiered anniversary cake featuring delicate flowers and intricate piping techniques. She also designed some playful red, white and blue themed cakes that riffed on Uncle Sam's hat and Fourth of July parade floats.

Hansen works at Rosauers in Spokane Valley but is visiting other locations in the area to share her tips and tricks. If you see something that looks just a little bit too good to eat, that might be thanks to Hansen's expertise. Don't let the dazzling design fool you — she definitely wants you to eat that cake.♦