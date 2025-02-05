A touchdown for your taste buds: 15 Spokane-area bars to watch Super Bowl LIX

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Swinging Doors is a great place to catch Sunday's game.

, do you know yet where you’re watching the game? If there isn’t a couch or flat screen TV already calling your name — or maybe you want to find fellow local fans — head on over to one of these spots in the Inland Northwest. As things between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles get heated on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3:30 pm PST, indulge in a cold pint or some pub food specials.Located in downtown Spokane, 24 Taps is playing the game across all of its TVs. Seating is first come, first served, so head down early to get a seat. During the game, they’ll have a $5 Fireball shot deal, so get fired up while you root for your favorite team.Flatstick’s downtown Spokane location (as well as their five other locations across Washington), will be showing the game — with the sound on! Beyond a number of TVs, they’ll also have a big projection screen. Reservations for groups are available, otherwise, get there early to snag a seat.With no door cost, 16 taps of draft beer, a plethora of TVs and several game day specials, this sports bar, with locations in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, is another option. Specials include a bucket of domestic beer ($15), seltzer buckets ($20), happy hour from 3-6 pm, and various giveaways and prizes.With 50 TVs throughout playing the game, finger-licking gastropub food, and taps flowing, The Swinging Doors on West Francis is another great place to be on Game Day. Reservations recommended for more than two people.Located in the U-District, this tavern is a Gonzaga go-to. The bar touts 22 beers on tap, plus wine and cocktails paired with its tavern-style menu. Nineteen TVs are showing the game, so roll up for a good time!No-Li’s award-winning craft beers, tasty handhelds and finger food are reason enough to swing by, and anytime a big sports event is on, they’re definitely showing it on the massive screen in the No-Li Bier Hall. The Super Bowl is no exception.Located in Post Falls next to the Burger Bunker, here you’ll find killer burgers and a full bar with tap beer and craft cocktails a’flowing. With the big game showing on 10 TVs, don your fire engine red or midnight green and head there.Touting upscale pub fare, craft beers and cocktails, EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest is one place to really up the ante for your Super Bowl viewing experience. They’re taking reservations for $60 per seat, with any food or beverage orders that fall under that returned via a gift card to the casino. EPIC also offers a machine for sports betting, or you can visit the Turf Club nearby.Reservations are strongly recommended and capped for this popular sports bar and grill in the Spokane Valley. There will be 50 TVs showing the game, and if the crazy commercials aren’t up your alley, use the breaks to play arcade games or satisfy your hunger and thirst.With two locations, in North Spokane and on the South Hill, this family-owned restaurant and bar has a full menu of tasty pub grub as well as diverse grill items like seared ahi tuna. Happy hour coincides with the Super Bowl, so swing on by, watch the game and get half-off on beer until 5 pm.Housed in the historic Watts Automotive building in west downtown Spokane, Brick West has an open floor plan that makes for a great Super Bowl viewing experience via a 200-inch projector and numerous TVs. During the game, Outlaw BBQ will be serving up southern classics. Reservations are recommended.For a warm atmosphere, upscale comfort food and a large selection of draft beer and cocktails, head to Logan Tavern near GU. All eight TVs will be playing the game with the sound on, and there’s a $4.50 special for Miller Light beer on draft. After working up an appetite cheering for your preferred team, dig your hands into some classic chicken wings and other bites.Iron Goat Brewing is tuning into the game at 3 pm on Sunday and dishing out chili cheese quesadillas: Oaxaca cheese and topped with beef chilli, lime crema, Cotija cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro between flour tortillas. The taps, of course, will be flowing with their craft beer.This Coeur d’Alene cocktail bar is throwing a Super Bowl party starting at 3 pm. On top of seven TVs showing the game, find 15 beers on tap, game day food and drink specials, and giveaways. Reservations are recommended for larger groups.While you can watch the Super Bowl at this taproom, there’s no place more fitting to watch the adorable Puppy Bowl, airing on Animal Planet at 11 am PST on Feb. 9. Doubling as an animal rescue and brewery, Bark lets guests can interact with adoptable cats and dogs (by making an app appointment in advance) from the Spokane Humane Society in a separate area. Then head on over to grab a bite to eat and a pint to drink. Who knows? Maybe you’ll leave with a furry friend.