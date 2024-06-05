Around the World in 80 Plates: Pizza Fiocco and dessert from Italy

click to enlarge Eliza Billingham photo Pizza Fiocco from For the Love of God Brewing on Northwest Boulevard in Spokane.

E

That's not Italian, is it?

S

I

click to enlarge Eliza Billingham photo Considering American's love for French Fries, I'm confused why we haven't been the ones to make potatoes on pizza a thing.

"I have a lot of respect for Roberto Susta and his passion for pizza," Moss says. "I followed him for quite a while on social media and stuff. So it was really cool to be able to go there and meet him and try his pizza."

A

click to enlarge Eliza Billingham photo A photo of an Italian cave used to store snow all year round in Southern Italy, as seen in Napolitano's copy of Scienza e Tecnologia del Gelato Artigianale.

click to enlarge Eliza Billingham photo Tre Palline means "three scoops," but Napolitano scoops generously and two was more than enough for me.