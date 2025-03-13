Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene with bar crawls, parades, Irish eats and green drinks

Celebrate St. Patty's Day with Tim O'Doherty at O'Doherty's Irish Grille in downtown Spokane.

Dig out your green garb! St. Patrick's Day is Monday, March 17, but there are plenty of happenings during the weekend lead-up, including these local spots and events to get your Irish on.

In downtown Spokane, the 45th annual St. Patrick's parade is set for noon Saturday, March 15, starting at Boone Avenue and Washington Street. The parade is put on by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Spokane, a nonprofit that aims to honor those of Irish ancestry and support a variety of charitable causes.

Afterward, embark on the Lucky's St. Patrick's bar crawl ($15-$20) in the downtown Spokane area from 4 pm to midnight. Tickets include drink vouchers, merch, and access to exclusive drink and food specials at some venues. The crawl is a "build your own adventure" style to ensure that participants are spread out among the venues. Participating locations include Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, Fast Eddie's, Gamers Arcade Bar, Globe Nightclub, Lucky's Irish Pub, Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill & Irish Pub, and the Parlour. A mid-event party at the Globe runs from 7-9 pm, with an afterparty at Fast Eddie's from 10 pm to midnight. For more information and tickets, visit crawlwith.us/spokane/stpattys.

Maybe your rainbow starts at Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill & Irish Pub, at 719 N. Monroe St., where there are monthlong specials and events for the holiday. On Thursday, March 13, the bar hosts traditional Irish music and dancing starting at 6 pm. Before Spokane's St. Patty's parade, musician Jacob Jones plays at 10 am, followed by Crooked Kilt at 1 pm. Festivities continue throughout the day with Irish dancing and the Shea Tea Folkin Irish Band at 6:30 pm. On Monday, March 17, get ready for another full day of fun with the Spokane County Fire Pipes and Drums, plus more music and dance lasting until 9 pm. Visit the pub's website at shawnodonnells.com for more.

Another bastion of all things Irish, O'Doherty's Irish Grille (525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.) has a lineup of special St. Patty's events. On March 13, try your hand at cornhole and enjoy $2 off No-Li beers. On March 14, from 5-7 pm, customize a pint of Guinness draft beer with edible photos printed on the foam. Come wearing a flat cap and enjoy half off your first drink, plus other specials. O'Doherty's is open from 10 am to close (21+ only) for Saturday's parade festivities. There's a $5 cash-only cover for afternoon and evening guests to enjoy bagpipers (3 and 8 pm), Irish dancers (3:30 pm) and a DJ (5 pm to close). More Irish fun continues March 16 and 17; check the restaurant's Instagram @odohertysirishgrille for more info.

Venues in the North Monroe Business District are also coming together for a neighborhood St. Patrick's bar crawl on Saturday, March 15, starting at noon. Participating businesses include Uno Mas Tacos & Tequila, Four-Eyed Guys Brewing, Hi Neighbor Tavern and Bellwether Brewing.

Downtown Coeur d'Alene's 20th annual St. Patrick's parade starts at 3 pm on March 15 at Eighth Street and Sherman Avenue; this year's theme is "Luck of the Irish."

If you're hankering for some Irish grub in Coeur d'Alene, head to Crown and Thistle Pub for a St. Patrick's menu special of corned beef and cabbage, along with foam prints on Guinness pints. Paddy's Sports Bar is living up to its name and leprechaun mascot with a full menu of Irish classics like shepherd's pie and pasties, which you can wash down with Guinness and green beer on March 15 and 17.

For some all-ages family fun, head to the Coeur d'Alene Public Library on Sunday, March 16, from 2-3:30 pm. While you listen and sing along with Arvid Lundin and Deep Roots, enjoy beverages and treats. Visit cdalibrary.org for more. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Shamrock and Roll"

