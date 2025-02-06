Consider these Valentine's Day specials to fill your loved one's heart and stomach

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Tavolata Treat a loved one to a four-course dinner at Tavolata this V-Day.

While birds do a little dance to woo their partner, we humans treat our loved ones to a nice meal or dessert when Valentine's Day rolls around. Whether you have a partner or if you wish to wine and dine with a friend, here are some local eateries with special menus and sweets for the holiday of love.

DINNER

To make your valentine feel extra special, take them on an exclusive dinner date during Lorèn's Mon Amour event on Feb. 14, with two seatings available at 5 and 7:30 pm. The French-inspired four-course meal ($199/person), paired with wine and cocktails, is enough to win their stomach over, but also their heart, as it comes with long-stemmed red roses and decadent housemade chocolate truffles. Reserve at lorenbistro.com.

Located in the historic Old City Hall building across from Riverfront Park, Tavolàta is serving a special four-course menu ($85/person) Feb. 14-16. For the starter, choose between a castelfranco or Caesar salad. For the pasta course, there's shrimp-stuffed ravioli or potato gnocchi, followed by an entree of ribeye, salmon or risotto. End the meal with a chocolate torte or berry compote. Visit ethanstowellrestaurants.com for reservations.

Spice things up this Valentine's Day, and head to Cochinito Taqueria for a shared, three-course dinner ($59/couple). Warm up your tastebuds with a prawn ceviche appetizer. For the main course, choose four tacos; and then it's finger food galore with carnitas totchos (tots topped with all the nacho goodness) and four-piece wings. End your meal with chocolate hazelnut terrine. Visit cochinitotaqueria.com for more info and reservations.

Arguably the most romantic drink is wine, aesthetically and because you can show how much you know about someone's tastes via the bottle you choose. Commellini Estate in North Spokane is partnering with Latah Creek Winery for a five-course winemaker's dinner ($105/person) served Feb. 14 at 7 pm and Feb. 15 at 6 pm that's paired with Latah's wines. For an aperitivo, munch on focaccia with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Then move on to basil shrimp, linguini, New York steak and seared salmon. For dessert, there's chocolate marquesa paired with a raspberry port wine. Visit commellini.square.site to purchase tickets.

Whether you're celebrating a longtime or fledgling love this Valentine's Day, Clinkerdagger, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is another perfect place. The fine dining restaurant with stunning views of the Spokane River is offering a three-course menu ($120/couple) Feb. 10-17. Among the choices, there's clam chowder, salad, prime rib, salmon oscar, lobster and scallop pasta. For dessert, enjoy cheesecake, chocolate cake or crème brûlée. For reservations, visit clinkerdagger.com.

Simple and intimate, fondue makes for a romantic dining experience. Have a fondue date over Valentine's Day weekend at The Melting Pot in downtown Spokane. With different levels of experiences and add-ons, completely customize your four-course dinner ($190-$280/couple). Choose your starting cheese fondue, served with seasonal vegetables and artisan breads. The entree includes lobster tail, filet mignon, spicy Thai teriyaki sirloin, honey dijon chicken, shrimp, and ravioli. Then enjoy chocolate fondue with strawberries, bananas, pound cake and more. Visit meltingpot.com for reservations.

From Feb. 9-16, Beverly's at The Coeur d'Alene Resort is serving specials like oysters Rockefeller, seabass, wagyu striploin, a seafood skewer and a dessert sampler for two that includes chocolate-dipped strawberries, macaroons, truffles, cake and other confections. Also available Feb. 13-15, Beverly's has a four-course couple's dinner ($75/person). For more info and reservations, visit cdaresort.com.

On Feb. 14 and 15, Inland Pacific Kitchen is serving a romantic three-course dinner ($95/person). For the first course, choose shrimp and crawfish terrine, mushroom soup or a grilled wedge. For the main, there's halibut, ribeye or winter squash risotto. Dessert is chocolate cake or mascarpone gelato. Reserve at ipkspokane.com.

Latah Bistro also has a three-course Valentine's Day menu ($65/person), available Feb. 13-15. The first course is lobster bisque and beet salad, the second is ribeye, risotto or paccheri. For dessert, choose poached pear or gelato. For reservations, call 509-838-8338.

SWEETS

Made With Love Bakery offers a variety of Valentine's Day preorders. For something simple but sweet, get a large cookie heart ($4) or a cookie pack ($10). For a memorable experience, there are Valentine's Day cookie decorating kits to enjoy at home ($30). If you prefer cake, get single chocolate or red velvet cupcakes ($3.75) or a whole box ($15). Order at mwlbakery.com.

Dane Joe Espresso on South Hill is partnering with House on a Hill Bakery for a fun Galentine's event on Feb. 8 (4 pm) and 9 (10 am or 1 pm). They'll be serving special bubbly drinks and mini cupcakes while guests take part in a cupcake bouquet decorating class ($60/person).

Show your love with one of miFlavour's specialty Valentine's Day gift boxes. Available for preorder, there's a package of four eclairs ($36): strawberry mascarpone, espresso, passionfruit raspberry and classic flavors. The French-style bakery also offers a box of four mirror mousse heart cakes ($34) in raspberry vanilla, chocolate hazelnut, white chocolate passionfruit and strawberry champagne flavors. Order at miflavour.com.

Partnering with Christ Kitchen, Meals on Wheels is making this Valentine's Day even sweeter with their annual Cinn-A-Gram fundraiser. Each $45 Cinn-A-Gram includes two cinnamon rolls, a ceramic mug, Roast House coffee, Revival Tea, Hallett's chocolates and more, to be delivered on Valentine's Day with a personal note. Orders close on Feb. 9; call 509-456-6597 or visit mowspokane.org.

EXPERIENCES

If you'd rather get your hands messy alongside a loved one, cooking classes are another great date idea this Valentines Day! From Valentine's cookie, cake and cupcake decorating sessions to a classic Italian lunch date or learning how to cook filet mignon and other sides, the Kitchen Engine has got you covered. Head to thekitchenengine.com to reserve a class before it sells out.

Some say to never eat pizza on a first date, but that shouldn't count for Valentine's Day, right? Chaos Arcade in North Spokane is bringing several specials for the holiday of love. Split one of their heart-shaped pizzas with your sweetie or pals, and enjoy BOGO game cards (offered at $20, $30 or $50) to spend in the arcade. For more info, visit chaosarcade.com.

Local nonprofit Odyssey Youth Movement and nYne Bar & Bistro are partnering for a Valentine's Day drag show on Feb. 14 from 5:30-8 pm at nYne. Included in the $20 admission are appetizers and a dessert.

Looking for more Valentine's Day activities? Check out the Inlander's events calendar at Inlander.com/events.