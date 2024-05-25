Farmers market season is here! Here’s where to find produce, crafts and homemade goods every day of the week

By

click to enlarge Farmers market season is here! Here’s where to find produce, crafts and homemade goods every day of the week
Leslie Douglas Photo

MONDAY

Hillyard Farmers Market 3-6 pm, late June to late Oct. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St., Spokane. hillyardfarmersmarket.org

TUESDAY

Fairwood Farmers Market 3-7 pm, mid-May to early Oct. Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org

Moscow Tuesday Market 4-7 pm, early June to mid-Oct. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. fb.com/tuesdaycommunitymarket

WEDNESDAY

5th Street Farmers Market 4-7 pm, mid-May to late Sept. Fifth and Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene. cdadowntown.com

Moonshine Artisan Night Market 5:30-8:30 pm, late May to late Aug. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Dr., Spokane. commellini.com

Kendall Yards Night Market 5-8 pm, late May to mid-Oct. West Summit Parkway between Cedar and Adams Alley, Spokane. kendallnightmarket.org

Kootenai Farmers Market 4-7 pm, mid-May to late Sept. Riverstone, 2151 N. Main St., Coeur d'Alene. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Millwood Farmers Market 3-7 pm, late May to early Oct. Millwood City Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org

N.E.W. Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, May to late Oct. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

River City Market 5-8 pm, mid-July to mid-Aug. The Landing, 305 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. fb.com/rivercitymarketandmusic

Sandpoint Farmers Market 3-5:30 pm, early May to mid-Oct. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

Spokane Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, mid-June to late Oct. Coeur d'Alene Park, Fourth and Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

THURSDAY

Perry Street Thursday Market 3-7 pm, May to Oct. Perry and Tenth, Spokane. thursdaymarket.org

FRIDAY

Athol Farmers Market 2-6 pm, May to late Sept. 30230 Second St. atholfarmersmarketidaho.com

Chewelah Farmers Market 11 am-3:30 pm, mid-May to mid-Oct. Chewelah City Park. chewelahfarmersmarket.com

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market 3-7 pm, June to late Sept. IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St., Spokane. market.emersongarfield.org

The Wavy Bunch Night Market & Street Fair Second Friday from 5-9 pm, mid-June to Oct. Catalyst Building, 508 E Riverside Ave., Spokane. thewavybunch.com

Spokane Valley Farmers Market 4-8 pm, June to late-Sept. CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org

SATURDAY

Airway Heights Summer Market Second Saturday from 10 am-2 pm, April to Sept. The Hub, 12703 W. 14th Ave. fb.com/AirwayHeightsSummerMarket

Bonners Ferry Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, late April to early Oct. Highway 95 and Kootenai St. bonnersferryfarmersmarket.org

The Deer Park Market First Saturday from 9 am-3 pm, May to early Oct. Perrins Field, 14 Arnim Ave. thedeerparkmarket.com

Kootenai Farmers Market 9 am-1:30 pm, mid-May to late Oct. Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Liberty Lake Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, mid-May to mid-Oct. Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln. llfarmersmarket.com

Medical Lake Farmers Market First/third Saturday 9 am-1 pm, June to early Oct. Lake St. between Jefferson and Lefevre streets. instagram.com/ medicallakefarmersmarket

Moscow Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, May to Oct. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main. fb.com/MoscowFarmersMarket

N.E.W. Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, May to Oct. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

Newport Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, early May to Oct. 236 S. Union Ave. Facebook: Newport Farmers Market

Rathdrum Farmers Market 9 am-2 pm, late April to Sept. Rathdrum Lions Club, 16114 N. Meyer Rd. fb.com/rathdrumcraftandfarmersmarket

Sandpoint Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, early May to mid-Oct. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

Spokane Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, mid-May to late Oct. Coeur d'Alene Park, Fourth and Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

SUNDAY

Clayton Farmers Market 11 am-4 pm, June to Sept. (except during county fair). Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Rd. Facebook: Clayton Farmers Market and Small Farm Animals

The original print version of this article was headlined "Farming up Fun"

Tags

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

The Spokane and Kootenai County farmers markets find new homes and bountiful welcomes this season

By Eliza Billingham

The Spokane and Kootenai County farmers markets find new homes and bountiful welcomes this season

Farmers markets are back!

By Chey Scott

Farmers markets are back!

Regional farmers markets tweak operations to keep shoppers and vendors safe while providing access to fresh, local food

By Chey Scott

Regional farmers markets tweak operations to keep shoppers and vendors safe while providing access to fresh, local food
More »

Naturopathic doctor Casey Carr hosts three farm-to-table dinners to encourage rooted thinking about food as medicine

By Eliza Billingham

Naturopathic doctor Casey Carr hosts three farm-to-table dinners to encourage rooted thinking about food as medicine

After change of flight plans, couple gets bubble tea shop off the ground

By Lucy Klebeck

After change of flight plans, couple gets bubble tea shop off the ground

Snack on these bite-sized newsy tidbits to keep you going throughout the week

By Eliza Billingham

Snack on these bite-sized newsy tidbits to keep you going throughout the week

Around the World in 80 Plates: Pickled herring and crispbread from Sweden and Finland

By Eliza Billingham

Around the World in 80 Plates: Pickled herring and crispbread from Sweden and Finland
More »

Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

By Eliza Billingham

Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code

By Eliza Billingham

Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code
More Food News
All Food

Cooking 101: Combination Cooking Methods @ The Kitchen Engine

Mon., May 27, 5:15-8:15 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from libraries to mid-century modern home preservation for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington...

Digital Edition

  • May 23-29, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation