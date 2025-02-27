Feast World Kitchen and Zola collab, plus the latest news on restaurant openings and closings

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Unfortunately, it's the end of an era for the Blissful Whisk.

Diners can take their tastebuds on a world tour thanks to a new partnership between Feast World Kitchen and Zola.

Chefs who've graduated from Feast's training program will rotate every few months to bring their delicious cuisine from around the world to Zola's menu on Mondays from 4 pm to close.

The nonprofit Feast supports over 150 chefs from around the world, empowering immigrants and former refugees by teaching career skills and providing a space and platform to share their culture through food. While many former Feast chefs have gone on to open their own businesses, the partnership with Zola recognizes that not everyone is at a point where they can start their own restaurant.

"We don't want to push anyone for entrepreneurship because you see how the economy and how risky the restaurant business is right now," says Maisa Abudayha, Feast's co-executive director.

Partnerships like this open further learning opportunities and expand a chef's local following.

"It's a nice, good experience for the chef to try another style of business," Abudayha says.

Zola is Feast's first long-term collaboration partner, which Feast hopes to expand to other local businesses in Spokane.

Chef Michelle Ho from Hong Kong kicked off the dinner series in January and February, serving bao buns and rice bowls. In March, Zola is set to host chef Ricardo Regnault, who's cooking up some Venezuelan cuisine like arepas, a thick cornmeal patty with various stuffings.

Consider wrapping up your next busy Monday with some good food and music, and watch for updates on Instagram @feastworldkitchen.



OPENINGS, CLOSINGS & MORE

Taking over what was formerly a Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters outpost, Supa! Authentic Japanese Kitchen opened in Post Falls at 3904 E. Mullan Ave. On top of ramen, poke bowls and a large selection of milk teas and boba, Supa! is a sushi lover's dream, offering a pick-your-own sushi meal for $14.95 per pound.

Taking flight on Jan. 16, Madd Chicken Teriyaki is new to Coeur d'Alene, located at 1520 N. Government Way. The restaurant's menu includes teriyaki bowls, salads, fries and entrees, as well as burgers. As the flaming chicken logo suggests, crank up the heat by requesting some menu items to be extra spicy.

Pre-made meals are great for saving money and time. The Supper Club, with its first location at 1908 W. Northwest Blvd. in Spokane, has expanded to a second kitchen in Nine Mile Falls. The take-home meal service's new kitchen is at 10013 W. Charles Road. For more information, visit letmarthamakeit.com.

After closing in 2022 due to inflation, Kairos Meal Preps has also returned to Spokane, bringing a rotating menu of never-frozen meals to save customers the stress of figuring out what to eat. The meal prep service was founded by Spokane native Daniel Wee, whose experience as a personal trainer inspired him to help others overcome the struggles of eating healthy. For more information, visit kairosmealpreps.com.

After moving from downtown Spokane, Uncle Rusty's Diner has reopened at a new location on the North Side, at 718 E. Francis Ave.

In late January, Fiesta Mexicana on the lower South Hill, at 1227 S. Grand Blvd., closed. Shortly after, a new Mexican restaurant, La Doña Cafecito, opened in the same location.

A North Side staple for Chinese fare for 40 years, Peking North at 4120 N. Division St. announced its final day of business will be March 31, due to the business owners' retirement.

After six years bringing baked goods and other treats to Spokane Valley, The Blissful Whisk is closing. The bakery's final day is March 25, so get some sweet treats while you still can.

Garland Brew Werks' annual Cereal Beer Fest returns on Saturday, March 1. On top of five unique, cereal-inspired beers, there's a cereal station to create your own carby combinations of childhood favorites. Free themed trivia happens at 1, 3 and 5 pm at the brewpub, 603 W. Garland Ave. Visit garlandbrewwerks.com for more.