Heritage Bar & Kitchen celebrates its fifth anniversary and other dining news

By and

click to enlarge Heritage Bar & Kitchen celebrates its fifth anniversary and other dining news
Erick Doxey photo
Eat a burger during Heritage's fifth anniversary week, and maybe win a lot more burgers.

Tucked in the heart of downtown Spokane, the semi-basement level eatery Heritage Bar & Kitchen is celebrating its fifth birthday with a week's worth of festivities.

For fans of its juicy pub-style burgers, the biggest incentive to celebrate may be the chance to win free burgers for a year. Yes, really. Any customer who orders one of Heritage's burgers (including its smash burger between two hash brown "buns") from June 12 to 17 will automatically be entered into the drawing.

Other activities to celebrate the milestone — which, it should be noted, includes surviving the difficult COVID years — are happening throughout the week.

On Monday, June 12, Industry Night offers a 15 percent discount to fellow hospitality workers, plus a whiskey-tasting contest at 8:30 pm. On Tuesday, June 13, Heritage brings back its popular "Blind Book & Brew" event. Patrons can pick out a wrapped book with just a few hints written on the package about what's inside for just $12, and which includes a pint of local beer.

Among the rest of the week's festivities is a special themed "Legendary Trivia" night, plus live music and the unveiling of the restaurant's new vegetarian Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich.

"We are grateful for the community's support over the last five years, and we want to show our appreciation by offering a week of fun events and culinary specials," says co-owner Alex King.

Heritage Bar & Kitchen is located at 122 S. Monroe St. Find complete details at heritagebarandkitchen.com.

EXPANSIONS

Hey Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, this is your Wake Up Call!

In May, Spokane-based WAKE UP CALL COFFEE announced its expansion into 14 new locations southwest of town, increasing its footprint to 25 locations across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Wake Up Call took over locations previously owned by Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is no longer operating in the area. Each features Wake Up Call's typical full-service espresso bars with the same food and community atmosphere Spokanites have come to know. And for anyone traveling this summer, go ahead and use your existing loyalty points and gift cards at any new location.

Wake Up Call — easily spotted with its cherry red, English telephone booth-shaped structures — was founded almost 20 years ago, and has been voted one of the region's best coffee spots by Inlander readers in our annual Best Of poll. For more information on new locations, go to wuc.red/pages/tri-cities.

More good news: one of the region's first restaurants serving food inspired by traditional Native American dishes is expanding. After debuting in Spokane's Logan neighborhood (829 E. Boone Ave.) last summer, INDIGENOUS EATS is nearly ready to open its second location inside River Park Square's food court.

Owned by Jenny (Yakama, Northern Arapaho) and Andrew Slagle, the counter-service spot specializes in frybread topped with beans, grain, protein and veggies in combinations reminiscent of traditional Indigenous peoples' diets.

While Indigenous Eats' new outpost was initially slated to open in May, Slagle tells us an updated soft opening target is June 8. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Five Year Fun"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Outsider

By Summer Sandstrom

Outsider

Looking back in 2022, the local restaurant scene saw growth, creativity and community

By Carrie Scozzaro

Looking back in 2022, the local restaurant scene saw growth, creativity and community

Two new Inland Northwest food venues allow diners to explore Indigenous cuisine and culture

By Carrie Scozzaro

Two new Inland Northwest food venues allow diners to explore Indigenous cuisine and culture

Local menus encourage diners to read between the lines with word plays, homages and other unexpected inspirations

By Carrie Scozzaro

Local menus encourage diners to read between the lines with word plays, homages and other unexpected inspirations
More »

Latest in Food News

We sent five writers to explore the coffee shop trend of super-sweet drinks and candy-crusted caffeine — they and their insulin-levels survived to tell the tale

By Inlander Staff

We sent five writers to explore the coffee shop trend of super-sweet drinks and candy-crusted caffeine &mdash; they and their insulin-levels survived to tell the tale

The Spokane and Kootenai County farmers markets find new homes and bountiful welcomes this season

By Eliza Billingham

The Spokane and Kootenai County farmers markets find new homes and bountiful welcomes this season

New Love Coffee and Bean & Pie unite for a cheerful new community hub in Kendall Yards' east end

By Chey Scott

New Love Coffee and Bean & Pie unite for a cheerful new community hub in Kendall Yards' east end

Cafe Boku Coffee & Crepes brings colorful drinks, unique pastries, and foreign flavors to North Spokane

By Ellie Rothstrom

Cafe Boku Coffee & Crepes brings colorful drinks, unique pastries, and foreign flavors to North Spokane
More »
More Food News
All Food

Things To Do

Riverfront Eats

Riverfront Eats @ Riverfront Park

Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Aug. 22

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Authors

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Arts and Culture Editor and editor of the Inlander's yearly, glossy magazine, the Annual Manual. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 8-14, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation