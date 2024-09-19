How a trip to Germany inspired No-Li Brewhouse’s Bier Hall and upcoming Oktoberfest

The No-Li team hunting for inspiration in Germany.

The Inspiration

Since 2012, No-Li Brewhouse, led by owners John and Cindy Bryant, has been building a strong beer culture in Spokane, pour by delicious pour. Along the way, they’ve looked for inspiration to keep on improving. No-Li has won a ridiculous number of international awards during that quest, but the Bryants say it always comes back to being inspired by the people of the Inland Northwest.

“We had a hard time getting going those first four years,” John Bryant recalls. “We had to lean on the community to make it.”

Ever since, No-Li has made community support a pillar of all they do. But in recent years, they’ve also found inspiration all over the world (at least in those parts that make great beer), with team trips to Belgium, Ireland and Germany.

“It’s kind of like The Amazing Race: No-Li Edition,” Bryant laughs. “We tell everyone to pack light, and we do it all in six-and-a-half days.”

Their trip to Munich’s legendary Hofbrauhaus during Oktoberfest was a light-bulb moment. Not only did the team use the Hofbrauhaus as the design inspiration for their own Bier Hall, but they also knew they had to bring back to Spokane all they had witnessed — thousands of beer lovers celebrating the good life together.

And so, at those joyful tables half-a-world from Spokane, where the steins runneth over, No-Li Oktoberfest was born.

John and Cindy Bryant in Ireland.

A Taste of Germany

Experience an authentic Oktoberfest right here in Spokane, at the No-Li Brewhouse from noon to 3 pm on Sept. 21 and 28. Already one of the city’s top events, taste just how good Spokane beer can be, as No-Li will be pouring two exclusive brews — a Simcoe Fresh Hop IPA and a German Lager. Your $20 ticket gets you an Alpine Feather Hat and a half-liter “das boot” to keep (each boot fill is an additional $8). There’s a legit oompah band, a DJ spinning on the riverside patio, feats of strength and cash prizes for the most wunderbar costumes. Don’t forget to brush up on your German drinking toasts!