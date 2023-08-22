Hungry to Help: The local food scene gets involved with wildfire relief

But as concerned people try to navigate different opportunities to help, they face a question common to crisis response: what’s actually helpful?
Spokane’s food scene is full of people who have spent years earning the trust of the city, and some have even experienced loss themselves. They’re motivated to help, and many are well-known, visible leaders. This puts them in a unique position to help address crises.
Here are some local food establishments working to get help to the people who need it most.
John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse, learned a lot when his brewery tried to help victims of the Babb Road fire in Malden and Pine City three years ago.
“It’s important that money is transparent, so that people have faith that what they’re doing is good,” Bryant says.
In response to the Gray and Oregon Road fires, No-Li partnered with restaurateur Chad White, David’s Pizza, Bison Printing and KREM 2 News, aiming to match $25,000 in community donations for a total donation of at least $50,000 to the Red Cross.
Bryant and his team visited Red Cross shelters on Sunday, bringing hundreds of burritos from chef White to displaced people. But it was clear that money was the most helpful donation, since it can be used by “the boots on the ground” who are triaging needs in real time.
Bryant says an agreement with the Red Cross stipulates that no more than 10 percent of No-Li's donations go towards staffing, meaning 90 cents of every dollar goes directly to the people affected.
Bryant says his family experienced hardship and scarcity when he was growing up, and they benefited from government outreach. It’s intrinsic to him to give back wherever he sees need and encourage people to lean on each other a little more.
“[No-Li’s] role is not just to make beer,” he says. “It’s to bring people together.”
No-Li surpassed its $50,000 fundraising goal in hours, with special thanks to King’s Beverages and Clearwater Paper for $10,000 donations, and Bacon Concrete for another $5,000. In 12 hours, the fundraiser had received $215,000 in donations for the Red Cross. Anyone can continue donating through No-Li’s fund.
“This is not a perfect process, and worse pain is probably coming,” Bryant says. “But we want people to know that we care about them.”
“I’m choosing love until the day I die,” he says.
When temporary shelters started filling up, Wiley and his kitchens made 1,000 sandwiches and gathered Gatorade and protein bars to take to centers in Elk, Airway Heights and the Spokane fairgrounds.
But safety regulations and little storage for food made food donations hard for the Red Cross to process. Wiley also realized that needs were changing constantly — one day, horses needed halters; tomorrow, livestock need new fencing; the day after, people need paper plates, diapers and burn cream.
By keeping abreast of social media, Wiley tries to anticipate these needs and keep appropriate supplies coming.
“What I’m hearing from the camp is that they’re trying to limit what they say no to,” he says.
He posted his personal Venmo for people who don’t know what to give but want to donate to someone who can find out. For a few days, Wiley shifted his attention away from his restaurants to donate his time fully to filling victims’ needs, even though extra costs at a new location for Wiley’s Bistro (the downtown restaurant recently moved around the corner, from Washington Street to Main Avenue) put his own finances at risk.
“This is more important than taking care of myself,” he says. “I can’t change the world, but I can change my footprint in it.”
Jason and Chris Gass grew up playing sports all summer in Spokane. They never had a game canceled for smoke.
“It’s sad that we now have a fire season we have to prepare for,” Jason says.
The Gass brothers own YaYa Brewing Co. They were concerned by the destruction residents of Elk and Medical Lake faced, but Jason didn’t know how a brewery could help.
“We make beer,” he says. “There’s not much we can do.”
But other people had ideas. When the fires hit, Teddy Benson of the Grain Shed and Kadra Evans of Little Noodle both reached out to YaYa, asking if they wanted to take part in fundraising events hosted by each establishment.
This allowed Grain Shed to put on a $5 beer event this past Sunday, with 100 percent of sales going to the Red Cross. Little Noodle and Garden Party, both owned by Evans, are donating $5 of every draft beer sold this week to relief efforts.
“We wish these events never had to happen,” Jason says. “But we’re happy to be a part of anything that will help.”
The Gass brothers named YaYa brewing after their late sister, Lara. While studying law, Lara donated much of her time to pro bono work and prioritized using time and talent to help others. In YaYa’s bylaws, Jason and Chris dedicated the brewery to making Lara proud.
YaYa’s Angel Wings Program already donates to local charities four times a year. But in times of even more urgent need, Jason and Chris think of how Lara would act.
“We just really want to do what would make our sister proud,” Jason says.