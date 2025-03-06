Inlander Restaurant Week continues until March 8

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Hogwash Whiskey Den's okonomoyaki tater tots

If you haven't gotten out yet — or are craving round two, three or more — there's still time! The 10-day event runs through Saturday, March 8, with more than 100 regional restaurants offering three-course menus for $25, $35 or $45. Here are some 2025 Inlander Restaurant Week menu standouts that our team has enjoyed so far; you can read more at Inlander.com, or check out all the menus at inlanderrestaurantweek.com.

Located inside the downtown DoubleTree hotel, Spencer's for Steak and Chops lives up to its name and is a great place to get an upscale dining experience with its $45 menu. The Zabuton steak was the star of the three-course meal.

Also don't miss newcomer Indicana's Mexican-Indian fusion menu ($45). The curry "rip and dip" has become a patron favorite since the South Perry spot opened last year, and the Kerala shrimp and esquite grits offers a whole new take on the Southern dish.

The long line speaks for itself, and Hogwash Whiskey Den in downtown Spokane has been drawing crowds (reservations aren't accepted) for its $45 menu. Served as both an appetizer on its regular menu and just for Restaurant Week, the okonomiyaki tater tots (pictured above) are just as good as my imagination made them out to be.

For a global sampler, Feast World Kitchen's $35 menu offers nine different dishes, each prepared by a different refugee or immigrant chef. The sweet-and-spicy Korean fried chicken wings are finger-licking good, and the warbat (similar to baklava but with a scratch-made cream filling) was one of the best desserts I've ever had. With just a few days left, what are you waiting for? (DORA SCOTT)