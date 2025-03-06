Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: 315 Cuisine

By

click to enlarge Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: 315 Cuisine
Young Kwak photo
The Espresso Steelhead, with creamy pink roasted beetroot puree, maple lemon glaze and orange fruit caviar is a delightful combo of delicious and whimsical.

Usually, fine dining makes me nervous.

The stuffiness. The spectacle. The seriousness of it all.

And yet, at one of the finer dining restaurants in Coeur d'Alene, I'm having so much fun, I don't want to leave.

Just a few blocks from the main strip of downtown Coeur d'Alene, 315 Cuisine is tucked on the first floor of the historic Greenbriar Inn. It's serving up seriously fantastic food all with its tongue planted firmly in its cheek.

The century-old building is used to contradictions. Previously, it's been a family home, a railroad headquarters, a nunnery and a brothel (not in that order). Now, it's a fine dining restaurant owned by three 30-ish-year-old ski bros who care a lot about a good steak, but also hang Warhol-esque prints of Taylor Swift and Ernest Hemingway in the dining room, or a portrait of a Victorian woman taking a selfie in the entryway.

315's $45 Restaurant Week menu boasted just as delightfully surprising combos, like espresso steelhead, chimichurri flank steak and a Tuscan portobello mushroom.

I expected the steelhead to be a highlight, and it was. The espresso spice rub and maple lemon glaze brought out the tender sweetness of the fish. Crispy potatoes added a charred but fluffy starch, and the bright orange fruit caviar on top were tiny bursts of fun and ingenuity.

My date got the steak, and it was perfectly rare — I mean that in both a red meat way and a measure of uniqueness way. And for an establishment that really cares about it's steak, the "micro-cilantro garlic rice" underneath was ridiculously delicious for what looked to me like regular rice. 

But what really made us roll our eyes were the desserts.

Obviously, a molten chocolate cake is going to be wonderful. But a dense chocolate cake that melts in your mouth like fudge without being sickeningly sweet is a miracle in my book.

And how good can a pineapple upside down cake really be, you ask? Call it dark magic, call it a higher power, call it ghosts of nuns or prostitutes past — something spiritual was happening with this warm, gooey heap of pineapple, coconut and rum.

Thankfully, most of these menu items are regularly featured on 315's yearlong menu, so even though Inlander Restaurant Week 2025 is drawing to a close, there's still plenty of opportunities to visit a new favorite. Step off the beaten path and take a moment to be surprised—and let me suggest not taking anything too seriously.
Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den

By Dora Scott

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Indicana

By Madison Pearson

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Indicana

315 Cuisine balances its storied past with new flavors and thoughtful flourishes

By Eliza Billingham

Image: 315 Cuisine &#10;balances its storied past with new flavors and thoughtful flourishes

Luna's 30-year legacy is thanks to its caring staff and unending passion for customer service

By Madison Pearson

Image: Luna's 30-year legacy is thanks to its caring staff and unending passion for customer service
More »

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn

Post Falls-based Konala brings healthy fast food to North Spokane

By Dora Scott

Image: Post Falls-based Konala brings healthy fast food to North Spokane

Inlander Restaurant Week continues until March 8

By Dora Scott

Image: Inlander Restaurant Week continues until March 8

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den

By Dora Scott

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den
More »

Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code

Don't fight it: Paper St. Coffee Co. is determined to make you happy

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Don't fight it: Paper St. Coffee Co. is determined to make you happy
More Food News
All Food
Image: Inlander Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week

Through March 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham covers city issues for the Inlander. She first joined the paper as a staff food writer in 2023, then switched over to the news team in 2024. Since then, she's covered the closing of Spokane's largest homeless shelter, the city's shifting approach to neighborhood policing, and solutions to the...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 6-12, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation