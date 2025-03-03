Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: India House

click to enlarge
India House's methi matter mali.
to Inlander Restaurant Week have been filled with much anticipation. As the new food writer at the Inlander
, it would be an understatement to say that I was excited to get a broader taste of Spokane’s food scene within the span of several days.
For my first stop, my sister and I got better acquainted with our stomping grounds on South Hill and went to India House
’s 4410 S. Regal St. location to sample its $35/person menu.
The first course was perfect to whet our appetites. We got the subudana pakore
, which were two balls of tapioca, potatoes, cumin and freshly chopped herbs fried as fritters. The singhara aloo tikki,
our other appetizer, was very similar but was three fritters made from water chestnut flour, potatoes, cilantro, green chilies, ginger, and other fresh herbs and spices. Both dishes were plated beautifully with a variety of sweet, herbaceous and creamy sauces for dipping leisure.
Get your taste buds ready with India House's subudana pakore.
I got the chicken methi mali
for my second course, and my sister ordered what seemed to be the vegetarian version, the methi matter mali
, which had tofu and green beans instead. The red curries both had fenugreek, ginger slices for garnish, and were thick and creamy. We played it safe by ordering the dishes at a medium spice level, which was perfect as the heat built slowly. Each plate came with three pieces of naan and rice to mop up all the sauce that eluded our forks.
Two of India House's dessert options for Inlander Restaurant Week.
For dessert, I was excited to try the carrot cake halwa
. Carrot cake is my favorite type of dessert, so I was curious to see how it would taste in a different form. It consisted of fresh carrots roasted in butter, pistachios, cashews, golden raisins and ground cardamom. The texture was crumbly but moist, like a distant cousin of the cake family but also tasted healthy enough that I left feeling guilt free after finishing it.
My sister went for the paan ice cream
that was served in a chalice-like bowl. The ice cream was a shock to the taste buds at first bite with its refreshing betel leaf zing. The rose petal jam, candied fennel, dates and coconut flakes added to the flavor roller coaster. While it wasn’t like any ice cream we’ve had before, we couldn’t stop our spoons from shoveling for more.
India House serves its normal menu alongside its $35 Restaurant Week menu from Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am-9 pm at its three locations. Reservations are recommended and can be made by phone or at indiahouse.us.