Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Indicana

click to enlarge
Like many, I succumb to the temptation
Young Kwak photo
Indicana's Curry Rip & Dip
of ordering takeout often. Sometimes, it's just easier to tuck into your favorite comfort meal after a busy day at work rather than think up what to cook for dinner.
This bad habit often leads to Indian food, which is some of the most takeout-friendly cuisine there is (and some of the most delicious), and a plethora of Mexican food, because who isn't constantly craving it? One look at Indicana's Inlander Restaurant Week menu
($45 per person) and I was sold!
Given Indicana opened just over four months
ago, I made a reservation about a week and a half in advance to secure my spot at this hot new spot. And I'm sure glad I did because nearly every table in Indicana's cozy South Perry building was full of hungry diners. I started with an off-Restaurant Week menu mango lassi simply because I couldn't resist.
click to enlarge
Madison Pearson photo
Indicana's kerala shrimp and esquite grits.
First up was the curry rip & dip
which features flaky paratha and ultra creamy coconut curry dipping sauce. The paratha was the perfect sauce vehicle, soaking it up and helping scrape the sides of the bowl to ensure I wasn't missing out on any of that velvety goodness.
Of course I brought my best friend along with me because two is always better than one when it comes to Restaurant Week. (Double the food, double the deliciousness!) She ordered the choripán
, a crusty bread stuffed with manchego cheese, smoky housemade chorizo and tamarind pico which made for a complex flavor profile that we were both obsessed with dissecting as we enjoyed.
For our entrees, I got the Kerala shrimp and esquite grits
while my bestie ordered the mango enchiladas
with chicken. The enchiladas had the perfect amount of mango flavor. Not too overpowering, but a welcomed change of pace from your typical Mexican restaurant offerings.
Growing up, grits were a meal served while sick, so these creamy ghee-laden grits completely changed my relationship with the dish. I think I placed my hand over my mouth in shock of how flavorful and creamy they were. Not to mention the tender and well-seasoned shrimp that accompanied them — a literal recipe for perfection.
Onto everyone's favorite part of the meal: dessert. I opted for the chai tres leches
, a spongecake doused in three types of milk and flavored with Indian masala chai. It was everything tres leches should be: moist, flavorful and decadent.
click to enlarge
Madison Pearson photo
Indicana's mango lasso panna cotta
The mango lassi panna cotta
was a delightful palette cleanser after the rich tres leches, with a light mango syrup and a silky yogurt panna cotta, complimented by the crunchy pistachio crumble on top.
At the top end of Restaurant Week's price point, I find Indicana's breadth of flavors and fun fusion dishes worth every penny. I'll be back for your full menu, Indicana!