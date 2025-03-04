Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: KASA Restaurant & Taphouse

While Inlander Restaurant Week can be a great opportunity to try new restaurants, it's also the perfect time to try new cuisine at the places you already frequent.For months I've been enamored with KASA Restaurant & Taphouse's hot honey crispy chicken sandwich, which I'd argue is one of the best in Spokane. So when I saw KASA's $25 Inlander Restaurant Week menu, I knew it was my chance to try something new without the fear of missing out on that beautiful chicken sando.
My sister and I went to dinner on Friday evening, and I'm so glad we made a reservation. KASA, at 908 N. Howard St., is a quick walk from the Spokane Arena, The Podium, ONE Spokane Stadium and the Spokane Civic Theatre, so as you can imagine, it was a madhouse ahead of that night's events.
As is customary for Restaurant Week, we each ordered different options so we could try more of the three-course menu. For the first course, I ordered the hummus, which came with three fresh slices of pita. The dish had all the makings of a good hummus — roasted feta, olives, garlic and onion — but KASA's signature hot honey drizzle took the appetizer to the next level.
(Pro-tip: Pile the hummus high atop each slice of bread or save the hummus for the pita slices served with the second course. I only finished about half of my hummus before running out of things to put it on.)
My sister ordered the creamy chicken soup, and though the portion size was small, it was still adequately filling. The thick bisque mixed with slices of soft potatoes, carrots and celery created a hearty dish reminiscent of what your parents might have served on a sick day.
For the main course, we both got pork bowls that were exploding with flavor. She ordered the sesame pork bowl, which mixed beer-braised pulled pork, pickled carrots and other veggies atop a bed of basmati rice, forming a cohesive Asian-infusion dish. While all that would have been delicious together, the sauces, a savory sesame barbecue and spicy mayo, were the real stars of the show.
I ordered the pork belly butter curry bowl, which was a wonderfully tasty dish inspired by Indian cuisine. Piled on top of a large portion of basmati rice were two thick slices of pork belly, pickled veggies, a bright citrus chutney and a creamy butter sauce that pulled it all together.
Plus, if you're looking to mix up your meal, both entrees can be served with pulled pork, grilled chicken or pork belly. Though the pork belly was tasty and tender, I'd recommend ordering the bowl with pulled pork or grilled chicken — both of which are easier to mix together with the other ingredients than the pork belly was.
These bowls are big, too, so either come with a huge appetite or plan to bring home leftovers.
Each item on KASA's Restaurant Week menu is also on it's permanent menu, so on the off chance you can't make it out before March 8, you can still try each of these divine dishes — minus the killer three-course meal deal, of course.