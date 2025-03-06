Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn

By

click to enlarge Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn
Samantha Wohlfeil photo
Really? A lavender arrow pointing at the whipped cream? Yes. This is important. It may be the best bite you have during Inlander Restaurant Week.

It's kind of ludicrous to think that a spoonful of flavored whipped cream could be the lingering takeaway from an entire meal of rich, buttery French cuisine.

But it's been days since we went to dinner at Lorèn for Inlander Restaurant Week, and I'm telling you, the bite that is STILL resonating with me today was the very last of the night: the lavender whipped cream. You would think this delicate cream, topped with a honey tuile, would merely be the elevating accompaniment to the crème brûlée. You would be wrong.

When my boyfriend tried it, his immediate reaction was "You have to try this!" When I tried it, I couldn't help but nearly shout "Oh, my GOD!" (which is embarrassing when you're in a very full, very classy dining room with a cave-like interior).

For your sake, I wish I had the kind of palette that would allow me to divine what other flavors could possibly be intermingled with the lavender and cream, because there truly seemed to be some kind of magical MSG-like quality to this whipped cream. It felt like it was dancing across each of my tastebuds as it induced a blissful reverie.

The good news is that you still have until Saturday, March 8 to try to squeeze into Lorèn to try this for yourself from the bistro's $45 Restaurant Week menu.

Honestly, it's a good thing that this amazing treat comes at the end of the meal, because it leaves so strong an impression that the rest of the meal sort of gets lost once you enter that happy daze.
click to enlarge Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn
Samantha Wohlfeil photo
Soup of the day

Still, I started with the Chef's soupe du jour, a tomato soup with goat cheese cream, and at first, I was convinced this would be the bite I would rave about. This soup was similarly complex, mixing a symphony of tart notes from the goat cheese with a savory and heartier than expected tomato/vegetable base. My boyfriend went with the parmesan frites, which were decent, but didn't come close to how good the soup was.

A word to the wise for those who, like me, may not be paying very close attention to the symbols denoting something "V" for vegetarian: the coq au vin is an entirely vegetarian and unique rendition of the classic French dish, which traditionally includes poultry of some kind in a red wine sauce with mushrooms. For their unique twist, the team at Lorèn took the dish in a far creamier direction, with a white wine béchamel coating a medley of root vegetables, lentils, mushrooms and a creamy lemon polenta. This was still plenty hearty and filling, even if I poked around for a bit longer than I should have looking for the chicken. This dish probably felt the most "French" to me, because it was extremely rich and buttery.

The short rib was tender and juicy, but an appropriately smaller size for the three-course menu, so I didn't get to taste much of this one before it was devoured.

By the end of the night, we were both very full, so my dessert, the bête noire, came home in a to-go box. The super decadent chocolate treat was coated in a blueberry white chocolate ganache, with lemon brittle and a blueberry gastrique.

Lorèn is serving its Restaurant Week menu from 5-9 pm today, as well as from 4-9 pm on Friday and Saturday.

click to enlarge Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn
Samantha Wohlfeil photo
The bête noire.
Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den

By Dora Scott

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: KASA Restaurant & Taphouse

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: KASA Restaurant & Taphouse

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: India House

By Dora Scott

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: India House

Spokane's new community safety sales tax saved 10 jobs at Municipal Court

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Spokane's new community safety sales tax saved 10 jobs at Municipal Court
More »

Post Falls-based Konala brings healthy fast food to North Spokane

By Dora Scott

Image: Post Falls-based Konala brings healthy fast food to North Spokane

Inlander Restaurant Week continues until March 8

By Dora Scott

Image: Inlander Restaurant Week continues until March 8

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den

By Dora Scott

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Hogwash Whiskey Den

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: KASA Restaurant & Taphouse

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: KASA Restaurant & Taphouse
More »

Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code

Don't fight it: Paper St. Coffee Co. is determined to make you happy

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Don't fight it: Paper St. Coffee Co. is determined to make you happy
More Food News
All Food
Image: Inlander Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week

Through March 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil is the Inlander's News Editor, a role she moved into in April 2024 after working at the paper as a news writer since 2017. She oversees the paper's news section and leads annual special sections, from our Sustainability Issue to our philanthropy issue known as Give Guide. As time allows, she...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 6-12, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation