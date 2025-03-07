Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Satay Bistro

click to enlarge
I’ll admit this is my first time participating
Victor Corral Martines
Mozzerella stuffed meatballs drenched in flavorful Bolognese sauce
in Inlander Restaurant Week
, but now I understand the hype around this 10-day event celebrating the region’s culinary scene. If you’re on the fence about whether Coeur d’Alene’s Satay Bistro (2501 N. Fourth St, Coeur d'Alene) is where you should take your date, I can promise that experiencing the North Idaho fine dining establishment is a gastronomical adventure worth the journey.
I took the time to cross the state line with my girlfriend and had no expectations beyond what was listed on the three-course, $45/person menu
. I made the disastrous mistake of not reserving a table. Yet, my failures are your tips for knowing the best way to enjoy the restaurant.
Thankfully, staff welcomed me to Satay Bistro, where I found a quiet table near the fireplace. The soft lighting was reminiscent of early 20th-century decor, and the careful table setting was reminiscent of what you would expect in a big city Michelin restaurant.
I wasted no time in ordering the Ocean Man pineapple wheat beer from Post Falls Brewing Co., a smooth wheat beer with a citrus pineapple flavor that pleasantly lingers on the tongue. For the first course, I ordered the mozzarella stuffed meatballs
. It’s tough to dislike meatballs, but the Bolognese red sauce outshined them and the dish was a treat of saucy deliciousness.
click to enlarge
Victor Corral Martines
Ruby red trout with papaya salsa
The second course really reminded me of how complex and flavorful well-prepared food can be. I enjoyed the Tuscan chicken fettuccine
for its rich flavors of basil and tomato pasta, parmesan, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes, but the balsamic reduction elevated the whole plate. My guest enjoyed the herb-encrusted red ruby trout
with papaya salsa and a bed of coconut rice. The plating was a work of art, and I quickly tried the trout with a dabble of the salsa and would say it was the best trout I’ve ever tasted.
The third course was banana pudding
, and what seemed like a simple dessert was the perfect follow-up to the previous course. The brûléed banana slices, white chocolate-infused wafer, and whipped cream completed this culinary journey.
Satay Bistro serves its Restaurant Week menu from 4 pm to close each day through Saturday, March 8, and reservations by phone (208-765-2555) are recommended.