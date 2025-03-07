Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Satay Bistro

By

click to enlarge Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Satay Bistro
Victor Corral Martines
Mozzerella stuffed meatballs drenched in flavorful Bolognese sauce
I’ll admit this is my first time participating in Inlander Restaurant Week, but now I understand the hype around this 10-day event celebrating the region’s culinary scene. If you’re on the fence about whether Coeur d’Alene’s Satay Bistro (2501 N. Fourth St, Coeur d'Alene) is where you should take your date, I can promise that experiencing the North Idaho fine dining establishment is a gastronomical adventure worth the journey.

I took the time to cross the state line with my girlfriend and had no expectations beyond what was listed on the three-course, $45/person menu. I made the disastrous mistake of not reserving a table. Yet, my failures are your tips for knowing the best way to enjoy the restaurant.

Thankfully, staff welcomed me to Satay Bistro, where I found a quiet table near the fireplace. The soft lighting was reminiscent of early 20th-century decor, and the careful table setting was reminiscent of what you would expect in a big city Michelin restaurant.

I wasted no time in ordering the Ocean Man pineapple wheat beer from Post Falls Brewing Co., a smooth wheat beer with a citrus pineapple flavor that pleasantly lingers on the tongue. For the first course, I ordered the mozzarella stuffed meatballs. It’s tough to dislike meatballs, but the Bolognese red sauce outshined them and the dish was a treat of saucy deliciousness.
click to enlarge Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Satay Bistro
Victor Corral Martines
Ruby red trout with papaya salsa

The second course really reminded me of how complex and flavorful well-prepared food can be. I enjoyed the Tuscan chicken fettuccine for its rich flavors of basil and tomato pasta, parmesan, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes, but the balsamic reduction elevated the whole plate. My guest enjoyed the herb-encrusted red ruby trout with papaya salsa and a bed of coconut rice. The plating was a work of art, and I quickly tried the trout with a dabble of the salsa and would say it was the best trout I’ve ever tasted.

The third course was banana pudding, and what seemed like a simple dessert was the perfect follow-up to the previous course. The brûléed banana slices, white chocolate-infused wafer, and whipped cream completed this culinary journey.

Satay Bistro serves its Restaurant Week menu from 4 pm to close each day through Saturday, March 8, and reservations by phone (208-765-2555) are recommended. 
Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: 315 Cuisine

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: 315 Cuisine

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn

Events: Indoorsy Season

By Madison Pearson

Image: Events: Indoorsy Season

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2024: Skewers & Wiley's Downtown Bistro

By Madison Pearson and Seth Sommerfeld

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2024: Skewers & Wiley's Downtown Bistro
More »

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: 315 Cuisine

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: 315 Cuisine

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Image: Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2025: Lorèn

Post Falls-based Konala brings healthy fast food to North Spokane

By Dora Scott

Image: Post Falls-based Konala brings healthy fast food to North Spokane

Inlander Restaurant Week continues until March 8

By Dora Scott

Image: Inlander Restaurant Week continues until March 8
More »

Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Valleyford rancher Justin Owens seeks to reimagine ranching with his Piedmontese cattle

Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Downtown Spokane's Main Market is at risk of closing, increasing food insecurity in the city's lowest income ZIP code

Don't fight it: Paper St. Coffee Co. is determined to make you happy

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Don't fight it: Paper St. Coffee Co. is determined to make you happy
More Food News
All Food
Image: Inlander Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week

Through March 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a staff writer for the Inlander, covering Spokane County and North Idaho. He joined the paper in 2024 after covering the news as a reporter and producer for Capitol Public Radio in Sacramento, California. Since joining the Inlander, Victor has covered Idaho's overhauling of its public...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 6-12, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation