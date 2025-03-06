Post Falls-based Konala brings healthy fast food to North Spokane

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Konala's teriyaki chicken bowl is a customer favorite.

In Instagram reels, Konala pits its protein-packed rice and salad bowls against familiar fast-food chain meals.

When comparing the nutritional values of the local drive-thru franchise's food — calories, protein, carbs and fat — the winner is clear. So Konala asks its customers: "Which side are you choosing?"

The overwhelming turnout at the eatery's newest location, 6740 N. Division St. in north Spokane, since opening in late January offers a resounding answer: Spokane diners want healthy fast food options.

"[North Division] has been a fantastic location," says Trace Miller, who founded Konala with his wife, Jammie. "We served over 1,000 customers on the first day open, and it was 20 degrees out. So it's been amazing here, and we've been just insanely busy, like double what we thought we would be doing here."

The Millers opened Konala's first location in Post Falls in May 2023, followed by a Coeur d'Alene store in August 2024.

Konala's menu is simple. The food is 100% gluten-free and based on Trace Miller's favorite recipes honed during 14 years of meal prepping.

"One of my favorite sayings is, 'Simple scales, fancy fails.' So we're trying to keep a really small, simple menu — focus on high quality," he says.

There are six different full-size bowls: teriyaki chicken ($13), burrito ($14.50), Greek ($15.35), honey sriracha chicken ($13), mango blackened shrimp ($14) and poke ($15.35). Next, pick a base of white or brown rice, salad greens or a combination of the two. Served in plastic containers with a lid, the meals are perfect for on-the-go.

Konala's bowls each pack a flavorful punch. The teriyaki chicken comes with roasted broccoli and shredded carrots, while the burrito bowl has a variety of textures and flavors from chicken, tortilla chips, pepperjack cheese, salsa, avocado and ranch. The honey-sriracha chicken balances a sweet and spicy sauce with fresh pineapple and marinated cucumber. The Greek bowl's chimichurri sauce will draw heat-lovers, too, paired with steak, cucumber-tomato salad and feta cheese.

If you're looking for sized-down portions, Konala also offers six smaller bowls ($9.50-$12) with just a base, protein and sauce.

There's also air-fried chicken tenders ($8.50-$10.50), which skip the oil and have a spicy seasoning plus various dipping sauce choices. For a sweet treat, try the peanut butter chocolate chip protein balls ($6.50 for two).

Konala's health-forward mission also extends to its beverage selection. Besides selling Olipop ($3.95), a popular low-sugar probiotic drink, it serves Hayden-based Tractor Beverage's lemonades and iced teas ($3.15-$3.85) made without artificial sweeteners or ingredients.

Next time you roll through the drive-thru with your pup, ask for a free chicken "pup cup." Konala is named after the Millers' dogs, Kona and Nala, and they want pets to have healthy options, too.

On top of healthy nutrition, cleanliness and transparency are integral to the Konala brand. The Millers worked with Spokane-based HDG Architecture to reflect that in the franchise's design. The store is modern with white tables and black chairs, plus greenery and natural wood accents. Industrial elements are incorporated via polished concrete floors and exposed metal features.

"I like a lot of natural light and [an] open-kitchen concept to show that we're not hiding anything from people, that it's clean, that we don't have a super greasy back-of-the-house kitchen," Miller says.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

Konala was inspired by Trace Miller's own lifelong health journey.

"When I was just a couple years old, I got diagnosed with epilepsy; Lennox-Gastaut syndrome epilepsy. I had over 100 seizures a day," he says.

His doctors said he likely wouldn't live past 13.

"Then my mom found a doctor in Mexico that said she'd cure me, so we started treatment down there. It was a combination of some technology and then a very specific diet. So very early on, nutrition played a big part in my life," Miller says.

Miller, who was seizure-free by age 7, believes the customized diet, which restricted certain ingredients, played a big role in his overcoming Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. He became a successful athlete, playing sports in college and competing professionally as a snowboarder. He also joined the U.S. Army, where he had the highest fitness scores in his brigade.

While in the military and even after, Miller often volunteered his time to help others improve their diet and become more physically fit.

His and Jammie's first foray into the local food industry was opening the Burger Bunker food truck and adjacent Bunker Bar in Post Falls.

Open daily 10 am-9 pm

konala.com, 509-816-2286

6740 N. Division St., Spokane

107 E. Seventh Avenue, Post Falls

106 E. Appleway Ave., Coeur d'Alene



"It is the opposite of healthy food: burgers, fries and alcohol. But my wife always wanted to own a bar," Miller says. "I wanted to help her realize that it was possible to own the bar. She always thought that it was a pipe dream."

Originally, the Millers envisioned replacing the food truck with a drive-thru burger joint where their first Konala location now stands. When they decided the burgers and beer didn't align with their lifestyle, they sold the food truck and the bar (both are still open under those new owners) and hatched the idea of Konala.

"All my mentors that have very large businesses have taught me that you have to solve a problem, and that problem is the lack of accessibility to healthy food," Miller says.

"So our whole mission is based on making healthy food as delicious and convenient as possible."

The couple hope to open two more Konala locations in the Spokane area, on the South Hill and in Spokane Valley by spring 2026. And through a partnership with the franchise development company Fransmart, they envision expanding by 1,000 units around the U.S. in a 10-year period. Two more outposts are currently slated for western Montana and Salt Lake City, both operated by franchisees.

One location at a time, Konala's owners hope to bring healthy, accessible and quick meals not just to Inland Northwest diners but to people all across the nation.